Archaeologists Discover 5,000-year-old Cemetery in Lake Turkana, Kenya

A 5,000-year-old burial site was discovered by archaeologists on the eastern part of Lake Turkana in Kenya as part of the the Jarigole stone pillar site.

A 5,000-year-old burial site was discovered by archaeologists on the eastern part of Lake Turkana in Kenya as part of the the Jarigole stone pillar site.Along with the neighboring sites, Jarigole, which consists of 28 basalt megalithic pillars as well as an oval stone platform and mound, was previously considered an ancient astronomy site. Later, after partial human remains were discovered there during the Eighties and Nineties excavations, researchers suggested that it was a secondary cemetery – meaning that cadavers buried elsewhere were reburied at Jarigole.Now, once it became clear that the cemetery contains whole bodies along with disjointed skeletal remains, the site is considered a primary and a secondary cemetery simultaneously. The discovery indicates that the burial site was well-planned by members of a complex pastoralist society.According to the researchers, Jarigole and Lothagam North – which is on the opposite side of the lake – bear many similarities, both being created through labor-intensive construction according to a "predetermined plan". Those who utilized the cemeteries lived within a few days’ walk from them, meaning that funerals "were important enough for people to cease other activities and travel whenever a death occurred".According to radiocarbon dating, all of the region's burial sites appeared roughly 5,200 to 4,200 years ago. This was a time when cattle, sheep and goats were introduced to those places, suggesting that the pillar sites were created by early herders.Dr Ebeth Sawchuk, one of the expedition's members, noted that in contrast to the neighboring sites, Jarigole was largely understudied – until now.There is much yet to learn about the site. For instance, it is still unclear how much time passed between a person's death and their burial at Jarigole.Numerous pottery items were discovered at the site, including a mysterious phallic bottleneck. The artefacts are objects of future research.

