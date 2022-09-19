https://sputniknews.com/20220919/archeologists-find-untouched-burial-cave-dating-to-pharaoh-ramesses-ii-era-over-3300-years-ago-1100940142.html

Archeologists Find Untouched Burial Cave Dating to Pharaoh Ramesses II Era, Over 3,300 Years Ago

Archeologists Find Untouched Burial Cave Dating to Pharaoh Ramesses II Era, Over 3,300 Years Ago

A group of Israeli archaeologists recently discovered an approximately 3,300-year-old burial cave since-described as a "once-in-a-lifetime" find, national media reported on Sunday.The team discovered ceramic fragments and bronze artifacts on Tuesday that belonged to the times of the ancient Egyptian king who died in 1213 BC, according to a statement released by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA).The team discovered the unexplored 3,300-year-old cave in the Palmachim National Park, just south of Tel Aviv. The vast majority of objects that have been found date to the Late Bronze Age, either just after or during the rule of Ramesses II, who is well-known in the Bible. When a rock moved during construction works, shedding light on an entire burial assembly about 2.5 meters below, the cave was discovered. Inspectors from the IAA were called to the spot, and a video in Hebrew of an initial investigation of a location where no one had set foot in more than three thousand years captures their delight.The cave also included footed chalices, cooking pots, storage jars, lanterns, and bronze arrowheads or spearheads and bowls, some of which were painted red and contained bones. The items were funeral offerings meant to accompany the departed on their final trip to the afterlife.The finding of perhaps several skeletons in the corner of the square-shaped cave at the video's conclusion brings the suspense to a crescendo.According to Yannai, the importation of vessels from Lebanon, Syria, and Cyprus was typical for burial assemblages at the time. Numerous pottery vessels of all sizes and shapes were discovered, including cooking pots, jugs, deep and shallow bowls. Other biological materials, such as a probable quiver that contained a variety of the metal arrowheads or spearheads discovered in the cave, may have decomposed over the millennia.These are not the area's first archaeological discoveries; there are also remnants of settlements from the Muslim era at the well-known beach park. The park is home to an authorized archaeology trail that honors, among other buildings, an old stronghold that guarded the shore about 3,500 years ago when it was populated by Canaanites, vassals of the governing Egyptians. Archaeologists have intermittently excavated at the location since 1992, and earlier work there revealed a quarry that was active at the time the newly discovered cave was built.Eli Eskozido, the head of IAA, lamented that certain objects were stolen before the resealing was finished."Shortly before the cave was sealed, and despite guarding it, a number of archaeological items were stolen from the cave, and the matter is under investigation,” he said.

