Through the Ages: Egyptians 'Digitally Unwrap' Mummy of Pharaoh Amenhotep I - Photo

Three-dimensional computer topography unveiled the looks of an ancient ruler: according to scholars, he had "a narrow chin, a small narrow nose, curly hair, and mildly protruding upper teeth".

Egyptian scientists have shown people the mummy of a pharaoh in a new high-tech project. The project allowed them to "digitally unwrap" the remains of Amenhotep I, a king during the 18th dynasty - the first dynasty of the New Kingdom of Egypt, and one of the most prominent royal houses in the nation's ancient history.According to Saleem and her team, Amenhotep I was about 35 years old and 169 centimetres (5.5 feet) tall when he died. The cause of his death remains unclear, since there weren't any wounds on his body. However, the mummy suffered from multiple post-mortem injuries, likely caused by ancient tomb robbers.Hieroglyphic texts discovered by the scientists suggest that priests and embalmers subsequently tried to repair the remains of the king almost four centuries after he was entombed.Amenhotep I ruled Egypt for about 21 years, between 1525 and 1504 BC, during the golden age of the ancient Egyptian state. His reign is believed to have been a peaceful period, marked by the massive construction of immense temples across the country.

