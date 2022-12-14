https://sputniknews.com/20221214/africa-should-stop-begging--develop-itself-to-earn-respect-ghanas-president-says-1105459591.html

Africa Should Stop 'Begging' & Develop Itself to Earn 'Respect,' Ghana's President Says

Africa will earn global respect and improve the external perception of the continent, if it stops "begging" the West, says Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Africa will earn global respect and improve the external perception of the continent if it stops "begging" the West, Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo said.The president also called for solidarity between African nations. He added that the continent's skills and manpower are enough to make "Africa work" – what the continent needs is political will.Earlier, several African development finance organizations urged the continent's states not "mortgage their future" to foreign lenders. Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank Group, advised the continent's countries to be more cautious when borrowing funds – in order to prevent debt crises.Adesina also underlined that Africa suffers from inadequate investment climate ratings, while in reality the continent is "not as risky as you think."

