Ghana's Shift From Dollar in Oil Trade is Step Toward Multipolar Global Economy, Expert Says

In an interview to Sputnik, Sergio Rossi, Professor of Macroeconomics and Monetary Economics at the University of Fribourg, Switzerland told about the role of de-dollarization in developing multipolar global economy.

The Ghanaian government's decision to shift away from the US dollar could be considered part of a growing trend to reduce the use of the currency in international payments, Sergio Rossi, professor of macroeconomics and monetary economics at the University of Fribourg, Switzerland, told Sputnik. The US dollar is being increasingly abandoned due to the high impact of global economic shocks and Washington's monetary policy on developing countries, According to the expert, Ghana is switching to bartering in an attempt to break free from US dollar dominance which has had a negative impact on the country, as well as on the global economy. The impact comes as a "result of the US using the dollar as an economic weapon to satisfy its own interest over the short run." Rossi noted that the application of such instruments is eventually harmful to America itself, with the global financial crisis of 2008 serving as an example.He added that hard constraints caused by the so-called Washington Consensus between the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the US Department of the Treasury have been damaging a number of emerging and developing economies around the globe since the 1980s.The professor pointed out that the recent weakening of the Ghanaian cedi currency against the US dollar, leading to a destructive impact for the Ghanaian economy that is facing a debt crisis and record inflation rates, was caused by "increases in the federal funds rate of interest decided by the US Federal Reserve."The cedi fell by 57% in 2022, "as a result of massive capital flights from Ghana and of a mushroom growth of import prices that have several negative impacts across this developing economy." This led to a 40.4% rise in inflation in October, with the cost of living increasing alongside fuel prices, while "consumption is suffering, and banks are in trouble in light of the increasing number of non-performing loans in their own balance sheets." Ghana's central bank raised borrowing costs by 250 basis points to 27%, which had not happened in almost 20 years.The country's international reserves likewise shrank from $10.8 billion in October 2021 to $6.7 billion – only enough to cover 2.9 months of oil imports – in the same month a year later.Rossi also noted that the Ghanaian cedi is by far not the only currency affected by the situation, and that other currencies such as the Zimbabwean dollar, the Cuban peso, the Egyptian pound, the Myanmar kyat, and the Sri Lankan rupee also suffered a decline rate due to the Fed's policy.According to the expert, Ghana's decision "confirms and supports the new [de-dollarization] trend in the world economy." He said that developing countries are striving for monetary sovereignty and independence from foreign investors which pursue their own interests when providing foreign economies with US dollars.The expert asserted that the emerging trend will negatively affect the US fiscal system in the short run. It will lose a significant volume of foreign savings – those will remain in their originating countries or be invested in other countries beyond the US. In these circumstances, the center of the world economy governance will be split across the globe, creating multipolarity and reducing the asymmety that is observed today, Rossi believes.Previously, in an interview with Sputnik, Dr. Benedict Pharoe, a South African analyst and a professor at the University of Fort Hare, expressed his view that Africa is a continent that must play a key role in the rebalancing of geopolitical power, noting that BRICS member South Africa acts as an example for African countries that wish to break away from western dominance.In 2022, several states such as Argentina, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Nigeria and Algeria expressed interest in joining BRICS. They were welcomed by bloc members, including China and Russia. To become a part BRICS, countries need official approval from all five member states.

