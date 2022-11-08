https://sputniknews.com/20221108/russia-welcomes-algerias-intention-to-join-brics-1103888704.html

Russia Welcomes Algeria's Intention to Join BRICS

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow welcomes Algeria's intention to join the BRICS, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Tuesday. 08.11.2022, Sputnik International

Algeria submitted on Monday an official application to join the BRICS economic bloc, which consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, reports suggested, citing Leila Zaruki, the Algerian Foreign Ministry special envoy for international partnership.BRICS is an informal association of major developing economies that was formed in 2006 to enhance cooperation between the members and elaborate common approaches to global economic challenges. The nations in the bloc represent around 40 percent of the global population and around a quarter of the world’s GDP.

