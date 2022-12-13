https://sputniknews.com/20221213/ex-us-marine-pilot-detained-by-australia-charged-with-conspiracy-to-aid-chinas-military-1105431036.html

Ex-US Marine Pilot Detained by Australia Charged With Conspiracy to Aid China’s Military

A US court unsealed an indictment last week, charging retired Marine Corps Major Daniel Duggan with four crimes – conspiracy to unlawfully export defense services to China, money laundering, violation of the US Arms Export Control Act and violation of international arms trafficking regulations.The ex-Marine and two unnamed co-conspirators (including one Briton and one South African) did not have a license to provide “defense services” to a foreign military, the indictment said.Duggan, 54, was arrested at his Orange, New South Wales home on October 21, and jailed at the Bathurst Correctional Centre in Mitchell before being transferred to Goulburn Supermax, Australia’s highest-security prison, pending possible extradition to the US, despite the fact that he is an Australian citizen.His arrest came just days after Britain announced its own probe into ex-pilots accused of training Chinese military personnel, and a US report alleging that hundreds of retired US military personnel had worked training foreign armies.Miralis suspects that “foreign interference” is influencing Australian authorities’ treatment of his client, and said the 54-year-old has been denied much-needed medical care and even access to paper to document his mistreatment.

