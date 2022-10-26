https://sputniknews.com/20221026/canberra-could-hand-pilot-accused-of-prc-links-over-to-us-without-trial-aussie-ex-diplomat-fears-1102736023.html

Canberra Could Hand Pilot Accused of PRC Links Over to US Without Trial, Aussie Ex-Diplomat Fears

Last week, UK media reported that the government had been tipped off on alleged efforts by China to recruit former Royal Air Force pilots to train their... 26.10.2022, Sputnik International

The October 21 arrest of former US military pilot and flight instructor Daniel Edmund Duggan by Australian Federal Police may spark another escalation in the anti-China ‘Red Scare’ campaign which has gripped many Anglosphere countries, and result in a dangerous legal precedent setting back the civil rights of Australians, Tony Kevin, a former Australian Foreign Ministry carrier officer and ambassador to Poland and Cambodia, has told Sputnik.Duggan, 54, renounced his US citizenship to become an Australian, but faces extradition to his birth country, according to court documents seen by local media.After being arrested at his Orange, New South Wales home, he was jailed at the nearby Bathurst Correctional Centre in Mitchell. He is expected to appear before a Sydney court next month and has been denied bail.According to his Linkedin profile, Duggan worked in Qingdao, China between 2017 and 2020 as managing director of AVIBIZ, a “comprehensive aviation consultancy company with a focus on the fast growing and dynamic Chinese Aviation Industry.”The Chinese Foreign Ministry has yet to comment on Duggan’s arrest, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin saying at a press conference Tuesday that he was not familiar with media reports on the matter.No further information has been provided by the Australian government, with an Attorney General’s Department spokesperson saying only that “an individual was arrested on October 21, 2022, pursuant to a request from the United States of America for their provisional arrest.”Details on the US arrest warrant or specific charges against Mr. Duggan have not been publicized.“We don’t know why he’s been arrested. He may never be tried under Australian law if he’s simply extradited to the United States under an extradition treaty. We may literally have no knowledge of what he’s been charged with until he appears in a US court to be charged,” Kevin said.Pointing to what he characterized as a “remarkable lack of follow-up” on the case by Australian media, the former diplomat said he was surprised that an Australian citizen could simply be “plucked away from his home…on a sealed warrant” and threatened with extradition.The former diplomat also pointed out that Australia’s extradition treaty with the United States ordinarily covers criminal offenses, not political ones.The former diplomat also expressed concerns that the Duggan case could lead to an exacerbation of the Anti-China campaign in the countries of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance (Australia, the US, Canada, the UK, and New Zealand).Kevin believes the Australian government can be expected to view any contacts with China with a degree of suspicion going forward, and warned that this could have an impact on the Australian Chinese community, which is sizable and has family ties with China. “It’s a very delicate area and as an Australian I’m very disturbed at this story. Very disturbed,” he said.Carl Thayer, emeritus professor at the University of New South Wales Canberra at the Australian Defense Force Academy, is confident that Duggan’s arrest is linked to alleged wrongdoing, such as the violation of a non-disclosure or other confidentiality agreement he signed after retiring from the US Air Force. The observer assured Sputnik that Australia’s federal courts are “completely independent from outside political interference” and that Duggan would “be given every protection afforded by Australian law.”“In Australia, China tops the list of counterintelligence threats. Any issue involving China and defense matters would immediately raise suspicions,” Thayer explained, pointing to unconfirmed media reports from earlier this month that Chinese law enforcement has been operating in secret on Australian territory.Duggan’s possible extradition to the US is covered by existing agreements between Australia and the US, Dr. Thayer said.

