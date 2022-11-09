https://sputniknews.com/20221109/australia-orders-probe-into-ex-military-allegedly-approached-to-train-chinese-soldiers-1103924766.html

Australia Orders Probe Into Ex-Military Allegedly Approached to Train Chinese Soldiers

Australia Orders Probe Into Ex-Military Allegedly Approached to Train Chinese Soldiers

Western media reported that Beijing has been seeking to attract pilots from the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the US to train the People’s Liberation... 09.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-09T09:50+0000

2022-11-09T09:50+0000

2022-11-09T09:50+0000

world

australia & oceania

australian defense force

pla

pla air force

us

uk

raf (uk)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/10/1080474823_0:154:3000:1842_1920x0_80_0_0_e97cca0d029f41d58ecb8c155fa99d06.jpg

Australia’s defense ministry on Wednesday launched a multi-agency probe into alleged efforts by China to recruit former Australian Defence Force (ADF) pilots to provide military training to PLA troops.Defense Minister Richard Marles said that his department is reviewing the laws to stop former soldiers, sailors, aviators and bureaucrats from providing military-related training to China and other unfriendly governments. The review will be finished by December 14.The investigation was launched following reports Australians were among Western military pilots who had been approached to help train the Chinese military.“I have therefore instructed the department to commence that process. It’s no secret that Defence activities, people and assets are targets for Foreign Intelligence Services,” the Australian Defense Minister added.The minister reminded ex-military personnel about the Official Secrets Act, which prohibits them from sharing state secrets with foreign powers.Any former personnel who provided secret information to foreign governments would be committing a “clear and unambiguous crime,” Marles warned.The Albanese government has not revealed if any Australians had provided training to Chinese pilots, or how many were suspected of doing so.Last month, Australia Police arrested former US Marine Corps fighter pilot Daniel Edmund Duggan on behalf of the US over an allegation of helping Chinese pilots.Western media reported that ex-military personnel of countries like Canada, the US, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand have been approached through a South African flying school, acting as a middleman, to provide training to PLA pilots.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin denied any knowledge of the employment of foreign pilots to train the country’s military personnel, saying: "I am not aware of the circumstances you mentioned."British media reported that at least 30 former air force pilots had accepted offers upwards of £240,000 ($273,750) to train Chinese troops.

https://sputniknews.com/20221026/canberra-could-hand-pilot-accused-of-prc-links-over-to-us-without-trial-aussie-ex-diplomat-fears-1102736023.html

australia & oceania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

australia & oceania, australian defense force, pla, pla air force, us, uk, raf (uk)