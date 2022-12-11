https://sputniknews.com/20221211/uk-foreign-secretary-reportedly-set-to-say-that-britain-is-looking-for-new-friends-in-africa-1105360295.html

UK Foreign Secretary Reportedly Set to Say That Britain is Looking For New Friends in Africa

UK Foreign Secretary Reportedly Set to Say That Britain is Looking For New Friends in Africa

In this article you will read why UK's Foreign Secretary is reportedly set to say that his country looks for new friends in Africa

2022-12-11T16:31+0000

2022-12-11T16:31+0000

2022-12-11T16:31+0000

africa

west africa

east africa

south africa

uk

britain

brexit

colonial past

james cleverly

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0b/1105360427_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_bcadb99a603e8686d3b3c140f1879b40.jpg

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is on Monday expected to say that the UK is looking for new friends in Africa, Asia, and Latin AmericaDuring his Monday speech at the Foreign Office, Cleverly will reportedly state that London “must look beyond its traditional allies.”The speech is anticipated, as the UK is trying to find a new place for itself in the world after its exit from the EU and subsequent disruption of its ties with other European countries.The UK has a long history with African countries, dating back to the colonial period. The British colonization of the resource-rich continent began through individual companies and businessmen, who were independent of the Crown. Shortly thereafter, the Crown took control of the economic side of things. Resource exploitation was not the only economic factor, as many indigenous people were captured and sold as slaves in the Americas by European nations, including Britain. During the 19th century, the British Empire expanded into the interior of Africa, discovering numerous opportunities for agricultural projects that could benefit the European market, while pillaging the continent's resources.Ultimately, Britain established numerous colonies in Africa, including Gambia, Ghana, Nigeria, Southern Cameroon, and Sierra Leone in the west; Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania in the east; and South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Lesotho, Botswana, and Swaziland in the south. Egypt was also colonized, but it had a unique relationship with Britain, as another British colony, Sudan, was ruled jointly by Egypt and Britain.

https://sputniknews.com/20221124/ramaphosa-meets-pm-rishi-sunak-discusses-important-areas-of-uk-south-africa-bilateral-collaboration-1104620128.html

africa

west africa

east africa

south africa

britain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Olga Borodkina

Olga Borodkina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Olga Borodkina

uk's foreign secretary, james cleverly, james cleverly's speech at the foreign office, britain in africa, uk and africa