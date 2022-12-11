https://sputniknews.com/20221211/burkina-faso-president-urges-people-not-to-party-on-republic-day-as-security-issues-remain-unsolved-1105346737.html

Burkina Faso President Urges People Not to Party on Republic Day as Security Issues Remain Unsolved

In this article you will read why Burkina Faso president urged people not to party on Republic Day

"This is not the time to celebrate," said Burkina Faso's transitional president, Capt. Ibrahim Traore, referring to the country's 62nd independence anniversary.On September 30, Traore overthrew Burkina Faso's former leader, Paul-Henri Damiba, saying he had failed to deal with the growing jihadist threat in the country.In late October, Burkina Faso launched a volunteer recruitment campaign to combat terrorism. When the recruitment campaign was over, it was clear that more than enough Burkinabe had expressed their desire to defend their country from jihadists.Meanwhile, Traore stated that the fight that is being waged is not only aimed at eradicating terrorism, but that Burkina Faso is also currently struggling for its economy’s recovery.The president expressed support for his people and noted that he had no doubt about the fight's outcome.On December 11, Burkina Faso celebrates Republic Day, as on this day 64 years ago, the African country – then called Upper Volta – was declared a republic. The newly-proclaimed republic, however, remained part of the French Community until 1960, when it managed to gain full independence from French colonial rule.Republic Day is considered one of the most important holidays of the country and is usually celebrated with many festive events in the capital city Ouagadougou. However, in recent years celebrations have been overshadowed by disturbing statistics on the number of terrorist attacks in the country.So far in 2022, at least seven attacks have occurred in Burkina Faso, while the deadliest incident in recent years happened on June 4-5, 2021, killing over 160 people in the village of Solhan.Since 2015, the number of terrorist attacks in the country has increased significantly, leaving Burkina Faso's authorities unable to control roughly 40% of the country's territory, according to experts.

