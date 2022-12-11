International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20221211/burkina-faso-president-urges-people-not-to-party-on-republic-day-as-security-issues-remain-unsolved-1105346737.html
Burkina Faso President Urges People Not to Party on Republic Day as Security Issues Remain Unsolved
Burkina Faso President Urges People Not to Party on Republic Day as Security Issues Remain Unsolved
In this article you will read why Burkina Faso president urged people not to party on Republic Day
2022-12-11T14:20+0000
2022-12-11T14:20+0000
africa
west africa
burkina faso
counter-terrorism
terrorism
anti-terrorism
independence
republic
colonialism
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0b/1105352913_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_26c161582b85540de8ac0948dc1d5bee.jpg
"This is not the time to celebrate," said Burkina Faso's transitional president, Capt. Ibrahim Traore, referring to the country's 62nd independence anniversary.On September 30, Traore overthrew Burkina Faso's former leader, Paul-Henri Damiba, saying he had failed to deal with the growing jihadist threat in the country.In late October, Burkina Faso launched a volunteer recruitment campaign to combat terrorism. When the recruitment campaign was over, it was clear that more than enough Burkinabe had expressed their desire to defend their country from jihadists.Meanwhile, Traore stated that the fight that is being waged is not only aimed at eradicating terrorism, but that Burkina Faso is also currently struggling for its economy’s recovery.The president expressed support for his people and noted that he had no doubt about the fight's outcome.On December 11, Burkina Faso celebrates Republic Day, as on this day 64 years ago, the African country – then called Upper Volta – was declared a republic. The newly-proclaimed republic, however, remained part of the French Community until 1960, when it managed to gain full independence from French colonial rule.Republic Day is considered one of the most important holidays of the country and is usually celebrated with many festive events in the capital city Ouagadougou. However, in recent years celebrations have been overshadowed by disturbing statistics on the number of terrorist attacks in the country.So far in 2022, at least seven attacks have occurred in Burkina Faso, while the deadliest incident in recent years happened on June 4-5, 2021, killing over 160 people in the village of Solhan.Since 2015, the number of terrorist attacks in the country has increased significantly, leaving Burkina Faso's authorities unable to control roughly 40% of the country's territory, according to experts.
https://sputniknews.com/20221210/burkina-faso-to-employ-volunteers-raise-150-million-euros-to-fund-war-against-terrorist-insurgency-1105332665.html
africa
west africa
burkina faso
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Olga Borodkina
Olga Borodkina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0b/1105352913_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f2ceb15a763ce7791bc323b73e325e9a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
burkina faso's republic day, burkina faso celebrates independence, terrorism in burkina faso, capt. ibrahim traore, jihadist insurgency in burkina faso
burkina faso's republic day, burkina faso celebrates independence, terrorism in burkina faso, capt. ibrahim traore, jihadist insurgency in burkina faso

Burkina Faso President Urges People Not to Party on Republic Day as Security Issues Remain Unsolved

14:20 GMT 11.12.2022
© AP Photo / Kilaye BationoBurkina Faso coup leader Capt. Ibrahim Traore participate in a ceremony in Ouagadougou, Oct. 15, 2022. Questions are swirling in Burkina Faso about what role Russia may have played in the West African nation's second coup this year.
Burkina Faso coup leader Capt. Ibrahim Traore participate in a ceremony in Ouagadougou, Oct. 15, 2022. Questions are swirling in Burkina Faso about what role Russia may have played in the West African nation's second coup this year. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2022
© AP Photo / Kilaye Bationo
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Olga Borodkina
All materialsWrite to the author
Burkina Faso is currently fighting against terrorists, which, according to recent estimates, are in control of some 40% of the country’s territory. Terrorist attacks in Burkina Faso have increased significantly since 2015, with most occurring in the north of the country, bordering Mali and Niger.
"This is not the time to celebrate," said Burkina Faso's transitional president, Capt. Ibrahim Traore, referring to the country's 62nd independence anniversary.
“Our independence is not guaranteed because our lands are occupied… The destiny of the country changed on September 30… The fight for total independence began a few weeks ago… Our fight will only be over when all Burkinabe children have enough food to eat and a safe place to sleep in their country,” the head of state pointed out.
On September 30, Traore overthrew Burkina Faso's former leader, Paul-Henri Damiba, saying he had failed to deal with the growing jihadist threat in the country.
In late October, Burkina Faso launched a volunteer recruitment campaign to combat terrorism. When the recruitment campaign was over, it was clear that more than enough Burkinabe had expressed their desire to defend their country from jihadists.
Meanwhile, Traore stated that the fight that is being waged is not only aimed at eradicating terrorism, but that Burkina Faso is also currently struggling for its economy’s recovery.
"This battle on the economic side necessarily involves the fight against corruption. This fight is also underway," the president indicated.
The president expressed support for his people and noted that he had no doubt about the fight's outcome.

"We have no doubt about what will happen and the future of this battle... We will not give up, we will go to the end in this fight for the complete independence of our homeland," he said.

On December 11, Burkina Faso celebrates Republic Day, as on this day 64 years ago, the African country – then called Upper Volta – was declared a republic. The newly-proclaimed republic, however, remained part of the French Community until 1960, when it managed to gain full independence from French colonial rule.
Republic Day is considered one of the most important holidays of the country and is usually celebrated with many festive events in the capital city Ouagadougou. However, in recent years celebrations have been overshadowed by disturbing statistics on the number of terrorist attacks in the country.
Soldiers from different army corps to be decorated with medals arrive during the 62nd anniversary of the creation of the Burkina Faso Armed Forces at the Nation Square in Ouagadougou on November 1, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2022
Africa
Burkina Faso to Employ Volunteers, Raise 150 Million Euros to Fund War Against Terrorist Insurgency
Yesterday, 16:37 GMT
So far in 2022, at least seven attacks have occurred in Burkina Faso, while the deadliest incident in recent years happened on June 4-5, 2021, killing over 160 people in the village of Solhan.
Since 2015, the number of terrorist attacks in the country has increased significantly, leaving Burkina Faso's authorities unable to control roughly 40% of the country's territory, according to experts.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала