International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20221024/ten-burkina-faso-soldiers-killed-in-clash-with-terrorists-50-more-injured---general-staff-1102593464.html
Ten Burkina Faso Soldiers Killed in Clash With Terrorists, 50 More Injured - General Staff
Ten Burkina Faso Soldiers Killed in Clash With Terrorists, 50 More Injured - General Staff
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 10 Burkina Faso soldiers were killed and another 50 injured in a fight with terrorists in the north of the country, the General... 24.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-24T20:43+0000
2022-10-24T20:43+0000
africa
burkina faso
terrorist attack
terrorist
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/18/1092479626_0:14:3000:1702_1920x0_80_0_0_08a15fc54d7a93fb805e7076dfd573cb.jpg
A terrorist attack on an army base in the city of Djibo in Soum Province, some 200 kilometers (124 miles) north of the country's capital Ouagadougou, took place on Monday morning, Burkina24 news agency reported, citing the statement of the military command.The Burkinese military command sent air forces as reinforcements to the area of the clash to provide rescue operations and a retaliatory strike, the broadcaster reported.The list of 10 dead and 50 wounded soldiers is preliminary. Eighteen terrorists were eliminated in the clash. It is not clarified in the report which group attacked the military base.
burkina faso
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/18/1092479626_0:0:2668:2001_1920x0_80_0_0_4f99120cbafd4da2c1b20a2ac8b865a1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
burkina faso, terrorist attack, terrorist
burkina faso, terrorist attack, terrorist

Ten Burkina Faso Soldiers Killed in Clash With Terrorists, 50 More Injured - General Staff

20:43 GMT 24.10.2022
© AP Photo / Sophie GarciaA mutinous soldier fires into the air at the Bobo interchange, near the Lamizana camp in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou Sunday Jan. 23, 2022
A mutinous soldier fires into the air at the Bobo interchange, near the Lamizana camp in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou Sunday Jan. 23, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2022
© AP Photo / Sophie Garcia
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 10 Burkina Faso soldiers were killed and another 50 injured in a fight with terrorists in the north of the country, the General Staff said on Monday.
A terrorist attack on an army base in the city of Djibo in Soum Province, some 200 kilometers (124 miles) north of the country's capital Ouagadougou, took place on Monday morning, Burkina24 news agency reported, citing the statement of the military command.
The Burkinese military command sent air forces as reinforcements to the area of the clash to provide rescue operations and a retaliatory strike, the broadcaster reported.
The list of 10 dead and 50 wounded soldiers is preliminary. Eighteen terrorists were eliminated in the clash. It is not clarified in the report which group attacked the military base.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала