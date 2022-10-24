https://sputniknews.com/20221024/ten-burkina-faso-soldiers-killed-in-clash-with-terrorists-50-more-injured---general-staff-1102593464.html

Ten Burkina Faso Soldiers Killed in Clash With Terrorists, 50 More Injured - General Staff

Ten Burkina Faso Soldiers Killed in Clash With Terrorists, 50 More Injured - General Staff

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 10 Burkina Faso soldiers were killed and another 50 injured in a fight with terrorists in the north of the country, the General... 24.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-24T20:43+0000

2022-10-24T20:43+0000

2022-10-24T20:43+0000

africa

burkina faso

terrorist attack

terrorist

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/18/1092479626_0:14:3000:1702_1920x0_80_0_0_08a15fc54d7a93fb805e7076dfd573cb.jpg

A terrorist attack on an army base in the city of Djibo in Soum Province, some 200 kilometers (124 miles) north of the country's capital Ouagadougou, took place on Monday morning, Burkina24 news agency reported, citing the statement of the military command.The Burkinese military command sent air forces as reinforcements to the area of the clash to provide rescue operations and a retaliatory strike, the broadcaster reported.The list of 10 dead and 50 wounded soldiers is preliminary. Eighteen terrorists were eliminated in the clash. It is not clarified in the report which group attacked the military base.

burkina faso

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

burkina faso, terrorist attack, terrorist