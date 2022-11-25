International
LIVE: Fans and Tourists Gather at Doha Fan Zone Ahead of Qatar vs Senegal World Cup Match
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20221125/more-than-enough-burkinabe-volunteer-to-defend-their-country-from-terrorism-1104686543.html
More Than Enough Burkinabe Volunteer to Defend Their Country From Terrorism
More Than Enough Burkinabe Volunteer to Defend Their Country From Terrorism
In this article you will read about Burkinabe signing up to defend their country from terrorism
2022-11-25T16:03+0000
2022-11-25T16:03+0000
africa
west africa
burkina faso
anti-terrorism
sahel region
recruitment
volunteers
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/19/1104686397_0:162:3067:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_44895e47e42287788a8b39906ed21511.jpg
More than 90,000 Burkinabe citizens have volunteered to defend their country, Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Sawadogo, commander of the Patriotic Defense and Security Brigade (BVDP), said in a press release issued on November 24.The statement comes after a campaign to recruit 50,000 volunteers to fight terrorists, which was launched in late October, came to an end on November 18.The lieutenant colonel also explained that the goal of the campaign is to strengthen the ranks of the army as part of the fight against terrorism.Sawadogo said that the BVDP welcomes the mobilization and thanks the volunteers for their commitment to serve their country.Sawadogo pointed out that those who are accepted into the ranks of the volunteers after submitting all required documentation will receive initial military training.In late January 2020, Burkina Faso's parliament passed legislation authorizing the recruitment of civilian volunteers to fight terrorists. According to the legislation, the country's army was ordered to arm and train rural residents for self-defense.Burkina Faso has been prompted to take the anti-terrorist measures in response to the terrorism threat that has been raging on its soil in recent years. According to a 2017 International Crisis Group report, terrorist attacks in Burkina Faso have increased significantly since 2015, with the north of the country, which borders Mali and Niger, suffering the most.So far in 2022, the African country has been the victim of at least seven attacks. The deadliest in recent years occurred on June 4-5, 2021, in the village of Solhan in northeastern Burkina Faso, in which over 160 people were killed.The problem of terrorism in the country is so great that Burkina Faso's authorities are unable to control approximately 40% of the country's territory, experts say.
https://sputniknews.com/20221111/new-ministers-appointed-in-burkina-faso-after-two-weeks-in-office-1103971874.html
https://sputniknews.com/20221111/un-identifies-best-response-to-terrorism-threat-in-africa-1104006612.html
africa
west africa
burkina faso
sahel region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Olga Borodkina
Olga Borodkina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/19/1104686397_167:0:2898:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_51692945146dc0dc93659ffd5fceda3f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
terrorism in sahel, terrorism in burkina fasi, recruitment campaign in burkina faso, more volunteers than needed in burkina faso, fighting against terrorism, g5-sahel
terrorism in sahel, terrorism in burkina fasi, recruitment campaign in burkina faso, more volunteers than needed in burkina faso, fighting against terrorism, g5-sahel

More Than Enough Burkinabe Volunteer to Defend Their Country From Terrorism

16:03 GMT 25.11.2022
© AP Photo / Sam MednickAn aerial view shows a camp of internally displaced people in Djibo, Burkina Faso, Thursday May 26, 2022.
An aerial view shows a camp of internally displaced people in Djibo, Burkina Faso, Thursday May 26, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2022
© AP Photo / Sam Mednick
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Olga Borodkina
All materialsWrite to the author
On October 24, Burkina Faso launched a campaign to recruit 50,000 volunteers to fight the growing jihadist threat in the country. 35,000 volunteers are supposed to be assigned to their commune of residence and 15,000 of them will be deployed across the country.
More than 90,000 Burkinabe citizens have volunteered to defend their country, Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Sawadogo, commander of the Patriotic Defense and Security Brigade (BVDP), said in a press release issued on November 24.
The statement comes after a campaign to recruit 50,000 volunteers to fight terrorists, which was launched in late October, came to an end on November 18.
The lieutenant colonel also explained that the goal of the campaign is to strengthen the ranks of the army as part of the fight against terrorism.
Sawadogo said that the BVDP welcomes the mobilization and thanks the volunteers for their commitment to serve their country.
In this image from video broadcast by RTB state television, coup spokesman Capt. Kiswendsida Farouk Azaria Sorgho reads a statement in a studio in Ougadougou, Burkina Faso, on Friday evening, Sept. 30, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2022
Africa
New Ministers Appointed in Burkina Faso After Two Weeks in Office
11 November, 06:20 GMT
Sawadogo pointed out that those who are accepted into the ranks of the volunteers after submitting all required documentation will receive initial military training.
In late January 2020, Burkina Faso's parliament passed legislation authorizing the recruitment of civilian volunteers to fight terrorists. According to the legislation, the country's army was ordered to arm and train rural residents for self-defense.
Burkina Faso has been prompted to take the anti-terrorist measures in response to the terrorism threat that has been raging on its soil in recent years. According to a 2017 International Crisis Group report, terrorist attacks in Burkina Faso have increased significantly since 2015, with the north of the country, which borders Mali and Niger, suffering the most.
African Union peacekeepers from Uganda provide security as Somali lawmakers arrive to cast their vote in the presidential election, at the Halane military camp in Mogadishu, Somalia Sunday, May 15, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2022
Africa
UN Identifies ‘Best Response’ to Terrorism Threat in Africa
11 November, 13:05 GMT
So far in 2022, the African country has been the victim of at least seven attacks. The deadliest in recent years occurred on June 4-5, 2021, in the village of Solhan in northeastern Burkina Faso, in which over 160 people were killed.
The problem of terrorism in the country is so great that Burkina Faso's authorities are unable to control approximately 40% of the country's territory, experts say.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала