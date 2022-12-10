https://sputniknews.com/20221210/ghanas-currency-becomes-worlds-best-performer-against-us-dollar-despite-debt-crisis-1105294848.html

Ghana’s Currency Becomes World’s Best Performer Against US Dollar Despite Debt Crisis

The Ghanaian cedi has rallied, making it the best of the currencies of 150 countries around the globe, as well as the world’s best performer against the US dollar this week.

The Ghanaian cedi has rallied, making it the world’s best performer against the US dollar this week. However, the country still faces the worst economic crisis in a generation, fomented by debt, according to US media.Over the past five days, the cedi, which lost more than 50% of its value to the US dollar this year, rose 10%, marking its most growth since October. The cedi’s exchange rate per US dollar increased from 14.10 cedis per $1 on Monday, December 3, to less than 12.9 cedis per $1 as of Friday, December 9.The cedi growth comes as the Ghanaian government is making efforts to restructure the country’s general debt, which is valued at 467.4 billion cedis ($37.4 billion), by putting forward a plan to swap about 137.3 billion Ghana cedis ($10.5 billion) in local bonds for new ones, while seeking help from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to restructure external debt.Meanwhile, global economics expert Charles Robertson said the cedi's good performance was "not that surprising" since the currency has lost “more than 30% undervalued versus its 25-year history last week.”A delegation from the IMF is visiting Accra to agree on a loan deal. In July, the Ghanaian government announced that it was looking at a three-year IMF program potentially worth between $2 billion and $3 billion.

