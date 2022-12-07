https://sputniknews.com/20221207/african-development-fund-to-provide-continents-poorest-countries-with-record-89-billion-1105151859.html

African Development Fund to Provide Continent's Poorest Countries With Record $8.9 Billion

A record $8.9 billion has been mobilized for the benefit of Africa’s low-income countries by the African Development Fund (ADF), the African Development Bank Group declared

Africa's lowest-income countries are to receive some $8.9 billion from the African Development Fund (ADF), the concessional window of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), within the framework of ADF-16 funding program. The decision was announced in a statement on the AfDB website following the pledging meeting in Morocco.African countries that contributed to the fund are Angola, Egypt, South Africa, Algeria and Morocco – the latter two joined this year.According to the fund, the initiative is aimed to support “recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the effects of climate change, fragility, debt, and economic vulnerabilities”. Around $429 million of the total amount is designated for the newly-created Climate Action Window.The two declared priorities of ADF-16 are the development of sustainable, climate-resilient and quality infrastructure, as well as governance, capacity building and sustainable debt management. Another key goal is the empowerment of women.The fund declared that due to its help over the past five years, 15.5 million people were connected to electricity, 74 million people gained access to improved agriculture, 42 million to water and sanitation, and 50 million people have improved transport.The ADF-16 will continue delivering support in these spheres, with plans to connect 20 million more people to electricity, improve agriculture for the benefit of 24 million people, give 32 million people access to water, as well as sanitation and better access to transport for another 15 million Africans.Akinwumi Adesina, president of the AfDB, praised the ADF-16 initiative, noting that it will advance sustainable development goals and the Agenda 2063 of the African Union.Earlier, Adesina declared that the AfDB secured $31 billion in investment commitments for projects during the November Africa Investment Forum, thus taking the yearly investment to nearly $64 billion.According to Adesina, Africa “is not as risky as you think” in terms of investment; however, he noted, the continent's development is halted by a biased perception of its investment climate.Previously, the AfDB president also pointed out energy poverty as one of the central problems for Africa’s progress, denouncing calls to reduce fossil fuel development on the continent as part of the green agenda.

