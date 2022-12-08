https://sputniknews.com/20221208/russian-companies-at-africa-expo-increase-exports-by-20-million-1105197512.html

Russian Companies at Africa Expo Increase Exports by $20 Million

Russian exporting companies held more than 200 meetings with prospective partners during the Food Africa 2022 expo, Africa's first food exhibition. The export... 08.12.2022, Sputnik International

“On Wednesday, December 7, ‘Food Africa 2022’, an international exhibition for food and beverages, ended in Cairo, where the Russian national exposition under the Made in Russia brand participated. During the three days of the exhibition, participants held more than 200 talks. Their export potential is estimated at more than $21 million,” the report said.According to Tatiana Ahn, REC managing director for the organization of congress and exhibition events and business missions, a rich business program was prepared for Russian companies.In addition, there were meetings with representatives of Euro Comm SA, which specializes in commodity trading, and Gourmet, one of the leading food retailers in Egypt.The ‘Made in Russia’ umbrella brand’s exposition featured companies specializing in meat, fat and oil, dairy products, ready-made food, confectionery products, fish, and seafood. It also represented companies that produce grain, processed grain products, and food ingredients, the REC noted.

