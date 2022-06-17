https://sputniknews.com/20220617/rec-will-help-female-exporters-operate-in-the-middle-east-and-asia-1096595234.html

REC Will Help Female Exporters Operate in the Middle East and Asia

REC Will Help Female Exporters Operate in the Middle East and Asia

The REC Export School has developed a new training manual for women exporters titled ‘Business Communication in Export Activities: Gender Specifics’. The... 17.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-17T15:25+0000

2022-06-17T15:25+0000

2022-06-23T12:27+0000

spief 2022

russian export center jsc (rec)

russia

export

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/1d/1083485856_0:130:3181:1919_1920x0_80_0_0_2d64278934b1b7859906c06b684d67c0.jpg

The manual addresses cultural and linguistic barriers to business communication, the norms of business communication with representatives of different countries coming to the forefront of Russian foreign trade deals.This handbook will be of particular use to small and medium-sized companies, Nikishina noted at the session on 'Women's International Cooperation: Potential and Prospects'.The 25th SPIEF took place in St. Petersburg from 15 to 18 June. Sputnik was an official media partner of the forum.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

spief 2022, russian export center jsc (rec), russia, export