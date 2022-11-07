https://sputniknews.com/20221107/made-in-russia-technologies-to-be-presented-at-saudi-elenex-2022-rec-says-1103851551.html

Made in Russia Technologies to Be Presented at Saudi Elenex 2022, REC Says

Made in Russia Technologies to Be Presented at Saudi Elenex 2022, REC Says

Russia will present state-of-the-art technologies in the electrical industry under the national brand Made in Russia at the Saudi Elenex 23rd International... 07.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-07T11:15+0000

2022-11-07T11:15+0000

2022-11-07T11:21+0000

russia

middle east

saudi arabia

russian export center jsc (rec)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091495272_0:184:2989:1865_1920x0_80_0_0_52d688bfbf4ee57ee2b8838d357c32d2.jpg

“A large-scale exposition will open at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC). This year the area of Made in Russia exposition will be 189 square meters. Eleven Russian companies, factories, and research and production centers will showcase their inventions," the report said.Saudi Elenex exhibitors will have the opportunity to learn about innovative ideas in the field of alternative energy and software developments for process automation. Moreover, the fair will also host a conference with scientists, experts, and manufacturers of equipment in the field of energy.Russian companies create devices that increase productivity and uninterrupted operation of the energy complex and other technologies that are in demand both in Russia and abroad.Saudi Elenex will help Russian producers to raise their visibility, find investors and expand business contacts internationally, the REC concluded.Saudi Elenex is Saudi Arabia's largest international exhibition dedicated to electricity, alternative energy, water technology, and lighting, providing an opportunity to demonstrate world-class innovations in the ever-changing field of energy.

https://sputniknews.com/20221018/rec-russia-opens-national-exposition-at-saudi-agriculture-2022-1102002465.html

saudi arabia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

made in russia technologies, russian export center presents technologies, saudi elenex 2022 expo, russian brands in saudi arabia, made in russia brands presented