Made in Russia Technologies to Be Presented at Saudi Elenex 2022, REC Says

Russia will present state-of-the-art technologies in the electrical industry under the national brand Made in Russia at the Saudi Elenex 23rd International... 07.11.2022, Sputnik International
russia
middle east
saudi arabia
russian export center jsc (rec)
saudi arabia
made in russia technologies, russian export center presents technologies, saudi elenex 2022 expo, russian brands in saudi arabia, made in russia brands presented
11:15 GMT 07.11.2022 (Updated: 11:21 GMT 07.11.2022)
Russia will present state-of-the-art technologies in the electrical industry under the national brand Made in Russia at the Saudi Elenex 23rd International Trade Exhibition for Electricity, Alternative Energy, Water Technology and Lighting, which is taking place on November 14-17 in Saudi Arabia, the Russian Export Center (REC) said.
“A large-scale exposition will open at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC). This year the area of Made in Russia
exposition will be 189 square meters. Eleven Russian companies, factories, and research and production centers will showcase their inventions," the report said.
Saudi Elenex exhibitors will have the opportunity to learn about innovative ideas in the field of alternative energy and software developments for process automation. Moreover, the fair will also host a conference with scientists, experts, and manufacturers of equipment in the field of energy.
Russian companies create devices that increase productivity and uninterrupted operation of the energy complex and other technologies that are in demand both in Russia and abroad.
Saudi Elenex will help Russian producers to raise their visibility, find investors and expand business contacts internationally, the REC concluded.
Saudi Elenex is Saudi Arabia's largest international exhibition dedicated to electricity, alternative energy, water technology, and lighting, providing an opportunity to demonstrate world-class innovations in the ever-changing field of energy.