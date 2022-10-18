https://sputniknews.com/20221018/rec-russia-opens-national-exposition-at-saudi-agriculture-2022-1102002465.html
REC: Russia Opens National Exposition at Saudi Agriculture 2022
More than 50 Russian agribusiness products and solutions companies are participating in the 39th International Agriculture, Water & Agro-Industry Exhibition... 18.10.2022, Sputnik International
The opening ceremony of the Russian exposition was attended by Dmitry Patrushev, Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, Veronika Nikishina, head of the Russian Export Center JSC, and Sergey Kozlov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.A rich business program has been prepared for exporters with the participation of representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture, REC, ANO "Russian System of Quality", as well as representatives of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor), the Russian Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank), big business, industry unions and associations, as well as foreign honorary guests and speakers.The first day of the exhibition, 17 October, featured a plenary session on the prospects of mutual trade in agro-industrial products between Russia and Saudi Arabia. Moreover, a series of industry round tables and more than 350 B2B talks between Russian businessmen and potential foreign partners are planned.
More than 50 Russian agribusiness products and solutions companies are participating in the 39th International Agriculture, Water & Agro-Industry Exhibition 'Saudi Agriculture 2022', which is taking place from 17 to 20 October in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF Group) reports.
"This year the exhibition presents the largest collective display of the Made in Russia brand. Covering an area of more than 1,150 square meters in a separate pavilion (No 5) at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center, leading Russian companies will present meat, dairy, grain and oil products, confectionery, fish and seafood, equipment and solutions for the agricultural sector. The Russian Export Center (REC) has organized the national exposition with the support of the Russian Federation's Ministry of Agriculture," the REC said.
The opening ceremony of the Russian exposition was attended by Dmitry Patrushev, Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, Veronika Nikishina, head of the Russian Export Center JSC, and Sergey Kozlov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
A rich business program has been prepared for exporters with the participation of representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture, REC, ANO "Russian System of Quality", as well as representatives of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor), the Russian Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank), big business, industry unions and associations, as well as foreign honorary guests and speakers.
The first day of the exhibition, 17 October, featured a plenary session on the prospects of mutual trade in agro-industrial products between Russia and Saudi Arabia. Moreover, a series of industry round tables and more than 350 B2B talks between Russian businessmen and potential foreign partners are planned.