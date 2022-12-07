https://sputniknews.com/20221207/british-man-arrested-after-second-king-charles-egg-throwing-incident-1105135891.html

British Man Arrested After Second King Charles Egg-Throwing Incident

'Egging' public figures is a time-honoured tradition in British politics — albeit currently in poor taste amid a shortage of eggs on supermarket shelves thanks... 07.12.2022, Sputnik International

A man has been arrested after throwing an egg at British King Charles III — the second such incident in a month.Bedfordshire Police said a man in his 20s was arrested after throwing the raw egg at the king while he was meeting locals on a walkabout in the city centre.The monarch had come to preside over the official opening of the Sikh Guru Nanak Gurdwara temple. He also also met mayoress Sameera Saleem, her father, former mayor Raja Saleem, and representatives of the local Ghana Society, the Royal British Legion and the Luton Town football academy.Local people turned out to greet him in the street to wish him a merry Christmas, some bearing gifts.The king later left the city on the Direct Air-Rail Transit (DART) shuttle that serves the nearby airport.Hurling eggs at politicians and other public figures is a time-honoured act of protest in the UK and elsewhere. French president Emmanuel Macron has recently been the target of two 'eggings'.But throwing away the precious ovoids is not eggs-actly a yolk, since a wave of avian flu outbreaks acros the UK and Europe has led to a shortage in supermarkets.Last month a man threw four eggs at Charles and his wife, queen consort Camilla — all of which missed their mark — as he visited the historical northern city of York.The thrower shouted: "This country was built on the blood of slaves," while others replied with "God save the king!"

