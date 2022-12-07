https://sputniknews.com/20221207/british-man-arrested-after-second-king-charles-egg-throwing-incident-1105135891.html
British Man Arrested After Second King Charles Egg-Throwing Incident
British Man Arrested After Second King Charles Egg-Throwing Incident
'Egging' public figures is a time-honoured tradition in British politics — albeit currently in poor taste amid a shortage of eggs on supermarket shelves thanks... 07.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-07T12:01+0000
2022-12-07T12:01+0000
2022-12-07T12:01+0000
world
king charles iii
egg
uk
britain
great britain
arrest
luton
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/15/1101045324_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f0a9fb97ade730c6563b5dacff9263ec.jpg
A man has been arrested after throwing an egg at British King Charles III — the second such incident in a month.Bedfordshire Police said a man in his 20s was arrested after throwing the raw egg at the king while he was meeting locals on a walkabout in the city centre.The monarch had come to preside over the official opening of the Sikh Guru Nanak Gurdwara temple. He also also met mayoress Sameera Saleem, her father, former mayor Raja Saleem, and representatives of the local Ghana Society, the Royal British Legion and the Luton Town football academy.Local people turned out to greet him in the street to wish him a merry Christmas, some bearing gifts.The king later left the city on the Direct Air-Rail Transit (DART) shuttle that serves the nearby airport.Hurling eggs at politicians and other public figures is a time-honoured act of protest in the UK and elsewhere. French president Emmanuel Macron has recently been the target of two 'eggings'.But throwing away the precious ovoids is not eggs-actly a yolk, since a wave of avian flu outbreaks acros the UK and Europe has led to a shortage in supermarkets.Last month a man threw four eggs at Charles and his wife, queen consort Camilla — all of which missed their mark — as he visited the historical northern city of York.The thrower shouted: "This country was built on the blood of slaves," while others replied with "God save the king!"
https://sputniknews.com/20221109/watch-man-throws-egg-at-uk-king-charles-screaming-this-country-was-built-on-blood-of-slaves-1103937623.html
britain
great britain
luton
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/15/1101045324_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e0dcc67422b2f1c8c7574483de8ca772.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
king charles iii, egg, protest, arrest, luton
king charles iii, egg, protest, arrest, luton
British Man Arrested After Second King Charles Egg-Throwing Incident
'Egging' public figures is a time-honoured tradition in British politics — albeit currently in poor taste amid a shortage of eggs on supermarket shelves thanks to outbreaks of avian flu across the country.
A man has been arrested after throwing an egg at British King Charles III
— the second such incident in a month.
Bedfordshire Police said a man in his 20s was arrested after throwing the raw egg at the king while he was meeting locals on a walkabout in the city centre.
The monarch had come to preside over the official opening of the Sikh Guru Nanak Gurdwara temple.
He also also met mayoress Sameera Saleem, her father, former mayor Raja Saleem, and representatives of the local Ghana Society, the Royal British Legion and the Luton Town football academy.
Local people turned out to greet him in the street to wish him a merry Christmas, some bearing gifts.
The king later left the city on the Direct Air-Rail Transit (DART) shuttle that serves the nearby airport.
Hurling eggs at politicians and other public figures is a time-honoured act of protest in the UK and elsewhere. French president Emmanuel Macron
has recently been the target of two 'eggings'.
But throwing away the precious ovoids is not eggs-actly a yolk, since a wave of avian flu outbreaks acros the UK and Europe has led to a shortage
in supermarkets.
Last month a man threw four eggs at Charles and his wife, queen consort Camilla — all of which missed their mark — as he visited the historical northern city of York.
The thrower shouted: "This country was built on the blood of slaves," while others replied with "God save the king!"