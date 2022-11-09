https://sputniknews.com/20221109/watch-man-throws-egg-at-uk-king-charles-screaming-this-country-was-built-on-blood-of-slaves-1103937623.html
WATCH: Man Throws Eggs at UK King Charles, Screaming 'This Country Was Built on Blood of Slaves'
WATCH: Man Throws Eggs at UK King Charles, Screaming 'This Country Was Built on Blood of Slaves'
The royal couple was attending the unveiling of a statue of Queen Elizabeth II, the first one since her death. 09.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-09T13:00+0000
2022-11-09T13:00+0000
2022-11-09T13:07+0000
africa
africa
united kingdom
slavery
protest
king charles iii
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/09/1103937385_0:49:3000:1737_1920x0_80_0_0_9a32995b1803931691027fb5bd43aed4.jpg
A protester threw eggs at the UK's King Charles and Queen Consort at an event in York, screaming "this country was built on the blood of slaves." The eggs missed their target and the man was restrained by police officers.Other people in the crowd seemed to condemn the thrower and started chanting "God save the King," and shouting "shame on you" at the protester. After the man's arrest, the king went on with a traditional ceremony, in which he was officially welcomed to York by the city's Lord Mayor.The British Empire was among the countries that benefited the most during the slave-trading era. It is estimated that Britain transported 3.1 million Africans (of whom only 2.7 million arrived) to its colonies in the Americas and other countries.
africa
united kingdom
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/09/1103937385_210:0:2878:2001_1920x0_80_0_0_88c171378eab8732ab171f0e3b92f20c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uk slavery, uk protests, uk royal couple, uk royal ceremonies, york uk, great britain
uk slavery, uk protests, uk royal couple, uk royal ceremonies, york uk, great britain
WATCH: Man Throws Eggs at UK King Charles, Screaming 'This Country Was Built on Blood of Slaves'
13:00 GMT 09.11.2022 (Updated: 13:07 GMT 09.11.2022)
The royal couple was attending the unveiling of a statue of Queen Elizabeth II, the first one since her death.
A protester threw eggs at the UK's King Charles and Queen Consort at an event in York, screaming "this country was built on the blood of slaves." The eggs missed their target and the man was restrained by police officers.
Other people in the crowd seemed to condemn the thrower and started chanting "God save the King," and shouting "shame on you" at the protester. After the man's arrest, the king went on with a traditional ceremony, in which he was officially welcomed to York by the city's Lord Mayor.
The British Empire was among the countries that benefited the most during the slave-trading era. It is estimated
that Britain transported 3.1 million Africans (of whom only 2.7 million arrived) to its colonies in the Americas and other countries.