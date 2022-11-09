https://sputniknews.com/20221109/watch-man-throws-egg-at-uk-king-charles-screaming-this-country-was-built-on-blood-of-slaves-1103937623.html

WATCH: Man Throws Eggs at UK King Charles, Screaming 'This Country Was Built on Blood of Slaves'

WATCH: Man Throws Eggs at UK King Charles, Screaming 'This Country Was Built on Blood of Slaves'

The royal couple was attending the unveiling of a statue of Queen Elizabeth II, the first one since her death. 09.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-09T13:00+0000

2022-11-09T13:00+0000

2022-11-09T13:07+0000

africa

africa

united kingdom

slavery

protest

king charles iii

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/09/1103937385_0:49:3000:1737_1920x0_80_0_0_9a32995b1803931691027fb5bd43aed4.jpg

A protester threw eggs at the UK's King Charles and Queen Consort at an event in York, screaming "this country was built on the blood of slaves." The eggs missed their target and the man was restrained by police officers.Other people in the crowd seemed to condemn the thrower and started chanting "God save the King," and shouting "shame on you" at the protester. After the man's arrest, the king went on with a traditional ceremony, in which he was officially welcomed to York by the city's Lord Mayor.The British Empire was among the countries that benefited the most during the slave-trading era. It is estimated that Britain transported 3.1 million Africans (of whom only 2.7 million arrived) to its colonies in the Americas and other countries.

africa

united kingdom

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Petr Baryshnikov

Petr Baryshnikov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Petr Baryshnikov

uk slavery, uk protests, uk royal couple, uk royal ceremonies, york uk, great britain