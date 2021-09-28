Man Who Threw Egg at Macron Admitted to Psychiatric Hospital

A young man who threw an egg at French President Emmanuel Macron has been admitted to a psychiatric hospital, AP reported on Tuesday, citing prosecutors.The egg hit Macron on the shoulder and bounced off as he was visiting an international food fair in Lyon on Monday. The 19-year-old student, who was detained because of the incident, was not on any police watchlist. According to prosecutors, an investigation was opened for "assault on a person in a position of public authority". After the student underwent psychiatric evaluation, he was assessed to be lacking "discernment" and "needing hospitalisation".Macron has attended a number of public events recently as April's presidential elections approach. He hasn't yet announced his intention to run but he is expected to.In June, Macron was slapped in the face at a public event in the south-eastern Drome region on 8 June. His attacker was sentenced to 18 months in jail, 14 of them suspended.
Dicksonrp
Did the young man miss his target in order to be sent to hospital?
