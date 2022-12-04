International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20221204/shell-allowed-to-appeal-court-ruling-over-oil-spill-in-nigeria-1105031156.html
Shell Allowed to Appeal Court Ruling Over Oil Spill in Nigeria
Shell Allowed to Appeal Court Ruling Over Oil Spill in Nigeria
Shell Plc’s Nigerian subsidiary is allowed to appeal against a ruling directing it to pay $1.8Bln, Nigeria’s Supreme Court declared.
2022-12-04T14:49+0000
2022-12-04T14:49+0000
africa
west africa
shell
nigeria
court
appeal
oil
oil spill
petroleum
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102794/07/1027940733_0:169:4256:2563_1920x0_80_0_0_4d8b957ce9b1f387ec3ec8ad7d83df9a.jpg
Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd, Shell Plc’s Nigerian subsidiary, is allowed to appeal against a ruling directing it to pay $1.8 billion, Nigeria’s Supreme Court announced. In November 2020, the Federal High Court of Nigeria ordered the company to pay 800 billion naira ($1.8 billion) to the communities of Egbalor Ebubu in Rivers state, Niger delta region. The communities accuse the firm of causing an oil spill that harmed farms and waterways, which Shell denied.The Supreme Court's decision comes as part of a dispute over the sale of Shell’s onshore assets in Nigeria. In 2021, Shell announced plans to sell all of its onshore assets in the country, focusing only on deep water projects. Several local oil producers (such as Seplat Petroleum and Sahara Group) have expressed their interest in purchasing the assets. In June 2022, Shell said it would not go on with the disposal of local assets until the court ruled on the appeal against the spill accusations.Previously, another compensation case between Nigeria and Shell was concluded. In November, an appeals court in Italy rejected Nigeria's $1.092 billion compensation request from the corporations Eni and Shell in civil proceedings over corruption accusations.
https://sputniknews.com/20221112/analysis-nigerian-oil-sectors-revenue-rises-year-on-year-despite-complications-1104050438.html
africa
west africa
nigeria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Petr Baryshnikov
Petr Baryshnikov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102794/07/1027940733_240:0:4016:2832_1920x0_80_0_0_b59cb278dc90f48fea36770c1394a553.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
oil in africa, oil in nigeria, shell in nigeria, courts in africa, oil spill in africa, oil spill in nigeria
oil in africa, oil in nigeria, shell in nigeria, courts in africa, oil spill in africa, oil spill in nigeria

Shell Allowed to Appeal Court Ruling Over Oil Spill in Nigeria

14:49 GMT 04.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / ERIC PIERMONTA picture shows the logo of Anglo-Dutch oil giant Shell
A picture shows the logo of Anglo-Dutch oil giant Shell - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / ERIC PIERMONT
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Petr Baryshnikov
All materialsWrite to the author
This year, the Nigerian oil sector has faced challenges. The country's status as Africa's top oil exporter was lost to Angola after oil production in the West African state declined by more than 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) due to oil theft, according to Nigeria's official oil firm.
Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd, Shell Plc’s Nigerian subsidiary, is allowed to appeal against a ruling directing it to pay $1.8 billion, Nigeria’s Supreme Court announced. In November 2020, the Federal High Court of Nigeria ordered the company to pay 800 billion naira ($1.8 billion) to the communities of Egbalor Ebubu in Rivers state, Niger delta region. The communities accuse the firm of causing an oil spill that harmed farms and waterways, which Shell denied.

“We believe in the merits of our case and are encouraged that the Nigerian Supreme Court is hearing this matter. We look forward to the hearing of our main appeal,” a Shell representative said.

A gas flare burns at the Batan flow station operated by Chevron under a joint-venture arrangement with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for the onshore and offshore assets in the Niger Delta region on March 26, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2022
Africa
Analysis: Nigerian Oil Sector's Revenue Rises Year-On-Year Despite Complications
12 November, 14:31 GMT
The Supreme Court's decision comes as part of a dispute over the sale of Shell’s onshore assets in Nigeria. In 2021, Shell announced plans to sell all of its onshore assets in the country, focusing only on deep water projects. Several local oil producers (such as Seplat Petroleum and Sahara Group) have expressed their interest in purchasing the assets. In June 2022, Shell said it would not go on with the disposal of local assets until the court ruled on the appeal against the spill accusations.
Previously, another compensation case between Nigeria and Shell was concluded. In November, an appeals court in Italy rejected Nigeria's $1.092 billion compensation request from the corporations Eni and Shell in civil proceedings over corruption accusations.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала