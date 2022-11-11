https://sputniknews.com/20221111/nigerias-compensation-request-against-eni-shell-dismissed-by-italian-court-1104023042.html

Nigeria's Compensation Request Against Eni, Shell Dismissed by Italian Court

Nigeria's Compensation Request Against Eni, Shell Dismissed by Italian Court

Nigeria's $1.092 billion compensation request against energy groups Eni and Shell was dismissed in civil proceedings over a $1.3 billion oilfield deal.

On Friday, an appeals court in Milan, Italy, rejected Nigeria's $1.092 billion compensation request against energy groups Eni and Shell in civil proceedings.In 2011, Eni and Shell acquired the OPL 245 offshore oil field in a $1.3 billion deal. This lead to a legal dispute with the firms being accused of using $1.1 billion of the total amount as bribes for politicians and intermediaries.After the end of the civil proceedings, Nigerian representative declared that the African country was considering appealing the decision at Italy's top administrative court.The Eni and Shell case is one in a row of cases of alleged corruption against multi-national corporations in Africa. Earlier in November, the British subsidiary of Glencore was fined £280 million for seven cases of bribery in Africa between 2011 and 2016. NJ Ayuk, executive chairman of the South African energy legal group African Energy Chamber, deemed the court's decision insufficient and called for personal accounting for the firm's executives.In 2014, a legal process was opened against DEFEX, a Spanish state-owned company that is accused of bribery and money-laundering in several countries including Angola and Cameroon. Corruption allegations have also been made against British American Tobacco, concerning its Zimbabwe activity.

