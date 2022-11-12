International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20221112/analysis-nigerian-oil-sectors-revenue-rises-year-on-year-despite-complications-1104050438.html
Analysis: Nigerian Oil Sector's Revenue Rises Year-On-Year Despite Complications
Analysis: Nigerian Oil Sector's Revenue Rises Year-On-Year Despite Complications
The revenue of Nigerian fossil energy companies exceeded the last year's figures, despite multiple negative factors, a report says.
2022-11-12T14:31+0000
2022-11-12T14:31+0000
africa
africa
nigeria
oil
petroleum
economy
fossil fuels
rating
fitch
fitch ratings
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0c/1104048765_0:15:3455:1958_1920x0_80_0_0_330a99965ca7559dfbbc99fcb8475b4a.jpg
The revenues of Nigerian fossil energy companies exceeded last year's figures, despite a slew of negative factors, as pointed out in a Nairametrics research. The media said that the "revenue growth is remarkable, considering economic disruptions in the global economy".During 2022, Nigeria's economy faced several challenges. For most months of 2022, revenue in the country's oil sector was slightly lower than in 2021. In September, Nigerian oil production hit its lowest point, according to reports.Oil theft and pipeline vandalism were the main reasons for the decline in oil production, which led to the Nigerian government spending more than $28Mln on protecting its oil pipelines.This week, Fitch Ratings downgraded Nigeria one level lower to B- because of worsened government debt service costs and external liquidity.Previously, African leaders expressed an opinion that their continent suffers from the inadequate financial policies of foreign countries, as well as biased investment ratings that lead to higher interest rates.Recently, Nigerian politician Ned Munir Nwoko said that the launch of the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline could reinforce Nigeria's economy.
https://sputniknews.com/20221004/sudanese-british-magnate-ibrahim-blasts-wests-hypocrisy-over-green-agenda-use-of-african-resources-1101486491.html
africa
nigeria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Petr Baryshnikov
Petr Baryshnikov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0c/1104048765_132:0:2863:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bb295e527fc522acc30a99ddc5606247.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nigerian economy, nigerian oil sector, african economy, african companies revenue, world energy crisis
nigerian economy, nigerian oil sector, african economy, african companies revenue, world energy crisis

Analysis: Nigerian Oil Sector's Revenue Rises Year-On-Year Despite Complications

14:31 GMT 12.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / PIUS UTOMI EKPEIA gas flare burns at the Batan flow station operated by Chevron under a joint-venture arrangement with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for the onshore and offshore assets in the Niger Delta region on March 26, 2018.
A gas flare burns at the Batan flow station operated by Chevron under a joint-venture arrangement with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for the onshore and offshore assets in the Niger Delta region on March 26, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / PIUS UTOMI EKPEI
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Petr Baryshnikov
All materialsWrite to the author
With some 225Mln inhabitants, Nigeria is Africa's most populous country. Economically, the vast and young population relies largely on the petroleum industry.
The revenues of Nigerian fossil energy companies exceeded last year's figures, despite a slew of negative factors, as pointed out in a Nairametrics research. The media said that the "revenue growth is remarkable, considering economic disruptions in the global economy".

“An analysis of results of Nigeria’s publicly leading oil and gas companies reveal they earned a whopping sum of 1 trillion naira [approximately $2.3Bln] revenue in the nine months that ended September 2022, outpacing earnings of 776.9Bln naira [around $1.8 billion] in the same period in 2021," the report says.

© Photo : NairametricsA Nairametrics report on the revenue of Nigeria’s publicly leading oil and gas companies in 2022
A Nairametrics report on the revenue of Nigeria’s publicly leading oil and gas companies in 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2022
A Nairametrics report on the revenue of Nigeria’s publicly leading oil and gas companies in 2022
© Photo : Nairametrics
During 2022, Nigeria's economy faced several challenges. For most months of 2022, revenue in the country's oil sector was slightly lower than in 2021. In September, Nigerian oil production hit its lowest point, according to reports.
Oil theft and pipeline vandalism were the main reasons for the decline in oil production, which led to the Nigerian government spending more than $28Mln on protecting its oil pipelines.
This week, Fitch Ratings downgraded Nigeria one level lower to B- because of worsened government debt service costs and external liquidity.
“Low oil production and the expensive subsidy on petrol have consumed most of the fiscal benefit of high oil prices in 2022 and will continue to stress already low government revenue levels,” analysts wrote.
Previously, African leaders expressed an opinion that their continent suffers from the inadequate financial policies of foreign countries, as well as biased investment ratings that lead to higher interest rates.
Mo Ibrahim, Chairman and Founder of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, answers a question from a journalist at a news conference in Nairobi, Kenya, March 2, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2022
Africa
Sudanese-British Magnate Ibrahim Blasts West's Hypocrisy Over Green Agenda, Use of African Resources
4 October, 12:26 GMT
Recently, Nigerian politician Ned Munir Nwoko said that the launch of the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline could reinforce Nigeria's economy.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала