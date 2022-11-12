https://sputniknews.com/20221112/analysis-nigerian-oil-sectors-revenue-rises-year-on-year-despite-complications-1104050438.html

Analysis: Nigerian Oil Sector's Revenue Rises Year-On-Year Despite Complications

The revenue of Nigerian fossil energy companies exceeded the last year's figures, despite multiple negative factors, a report says.

The revenues of Nigerian fossil energy companies exceeded last year's figures, despite a slew of negative factors, as pointed out in a Nairametrics research. The media said that the "revenue growth is remarkable, considering economic disruptions in the global economy".During 2022, Nigeria's economy faced several challenges. For most months of 2022, revenue in the country's oil sector was slightly lower than in 2021. In September, Nigerian oil production hit its lowest point, according to reports.Oil theft and pipeline vandalism were the main reasons for the decline in oil production, which led to the Nigerian government spending more than $28Mln on protecting its oil pipelines.This week, Fitch Ratings downgraded Nigeria one level lower to B- because of worsened government debt service costs and external liquidity.Previously, African leaders expressed an opinion that their continent suffers from the inadequate financial policies of foreign countries, as well as biased investment ratings that lead to higher interest rates.Recently, Nigerian politician Ned Munir Nwoko said that the launch of the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline could reinforce Nigeria's economy.

