https://sputniknews.com/20221130/nato-adds-fuel-to-the-fire-in-bucharest-would-be-termed-criminal-org-in-nuremberg-trials--experts-1104912678.html

NATO Adds ‘Fuel to the Fire’ in Bucharest, Would Be Termed Criminal Org in Nuremberg Trials- Experts

NATO Adds ‘Fuel to the Fire’ in Bucharest, Would Be Termed Criminal Org in Nuremberg Trials- Experts

At a summit in Bucharest, Romania, earlier this week, the NATO allies recommitted themselves to supporting Ukraine in its struggle against Russia, although not... 30.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-30T21:53+0000

2022-11-30T21:53+0000

2022-11-30T21:50+0000

opinion & analysis

nato

bucharest

summit

ukraine

un charter

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082090658_0:105:2000:1230_1920x0_80_0_0_d292cc6ab0c7610b3b9730de8ab7c763.jpg

It also renewed a pledge, first made in the Romanian capital in 2008, to add Ukraine and Georgia, two former Soviet republics, to the NATO alliance.However, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg noted that possibility was far in the future, and advised Kiev to focus on fighting Russia, rather than joining the alliance.“Observers have already indicated that because of NATO's aggressive wars, war crimes and crimes against humanity in Yugoslavia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and Syria, because of the involvement of NATO forces in torture and ‘extraordinary renditions’ in violation of the Geneva Red Cross Conventions, NATO could very well be considered a ‘criminal organization’ for purposes of Articles 9 and 10 of the Nuremberg Statute, which found the Nazi SS and the Reichssicherheitshauptamt to be criminal organizations,” he said.He noted NATO’s behavior since February has violated multiple statutes in its own constitution, to say nothing of other international treaties and agreements regarding war and peace.“NATO has not been a ‘defensive alliance’ for decades, at least since the dissolution of the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact. US President Bill Clinton's decision in 1997 to expand NATO eastwards, in contravention of assurances given to [former Soviet President] Mikhail Gorbachev, clearly transformed the alliance into an offensive alliance that would threaten other states.”“Barely 2 years after Clinton's decision, NATO confirmed itself as an offensive alliance, when it committed naked aggression against Yugoslavia, a country that was not threatening any other NATO member. The 1999 war against Yugoslavia was a gross violation of article 2(4) of the UN Charter and certainly constituted a ‘crime against peace’ for purposes of the 1945 Nuremberg Statute, and [would have been a] violation of Article 5 of the Statute of Rome, which entered into force three years later, in 2002. The US and EU overt and covert involvement in the coup d'état against the democratically-elected president of Ukraine, Viktor Yanukovych, in 2014 constituted a violation of the principles of non-intervention and non-interference in the internal affairs of other states, as laid down in countless General Assembly Resolutions, including 2123, 2625 and 3314.”De Zayas pointed out that the UN charter obligates all states to seek out peaceful solutions to disputes, even after armed conflict has broken out - something NATO has totally refused to do in Ukraine.Professor Wang Yiwei, director of the institute of international affairs at Renmin University of China, also told Sputnik that NATO seemingly does not want the Ukrainian crisis to be resolved, so it continuously “adds fuel to the fire.”Wang stressed that behind the five rounds of NATO’s eastern expansion since the end of the Cold War and dissolution of the Warsaw Pact was the same spirit of expansion that drove the Roman Empire in ancient times and Christian fundamentalism in subsequent centuries.The professor said NATO, which controls three of the five permanent seats on the UN Security Council (France, UK, US), is still trying to break free from the “shackles” of World War II, when its allies against fascism included the Soviet Union and Republic of China - whose permanent UNSC seats were inherited by their successor states, the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China, respectively. This, he said, has “led to their inability to control the whole world.”“The military-industrial large companies can sell weapons in the process of expanding [NATO] to the East. The financial oligarchy, in turn, hopes to export inflation through war, as part of the policy of increasing the interest rate by the United States; control their wealth; move finances and capital from Europe to the US; as well as to move production from Europe to the US, thereby further weakening Europe,” he said.

https://sputniknews.com/20221130/ukraine-will-never-become-nato-member-us-military-analyst-says-1104910731.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220324/how-us-nato-illegal-bombing-of-yugoslavia-undermined-rule-of-law-in-the-world-23-years-ago-1094157612.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221128/german-statesman-slams-eu-leaders-spinelessness-demands-natos-dismemberment-closure-of-us-bases-1104796406.html

bucharest

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

nato, bucharest, summit, ukraine, un charter