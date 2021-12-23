https://sputniknews.com/20211223/stoltenberg-claims-nato-never-promised-not-to-expand-1091756975.html

Stoltenberg Claims NATO Never Promised Not to Expand

As part of its security proposals, Russia demanded that NATO not expand eastwards or deploy any kind of offensive weapons in Eastern Europe.

NATO never promised not to expand and this follows from a number of international treaties, the alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.Stoltenberg referred to NATO's memorandum of association (the so-called Washington Treaty) that says any country can seek membership in the alliance. He also referred to other documents like the Final Act of the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe and Paris Charter, along with the NATO-Russia founding act.The secretary general also noted that the allies categorically deny making any promises in relation to NATO not expanding.The remarks came after Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual press conference, during which he asserted that the alliance had "deceived" Russia several times and said there were "five waves of NATO enlargement".The demands for NATO not to expand eastwards and to not deploy any offensive weapons in countries neighbouring Russia are among the so-called "red lines" that Moscow highlighted for the West in its security proposals.The said proposals were rolled out by the Russian Foreign Ministry on 17 December, and the Kremlin indicated that it is still awaiting a response from the West in regard to the suggestions.The security negotiations between Russia and the United States are set to take place in early 2022. Stoltenberg, in his turn, said that the alliance will seek "meaningful" discussions with Moscow early next year, adding that he intends to call a new meeting of the NATO-Russia Council as soon as possible in 2022.

George Sam-Reddy This guy is beyond dumb and this is the kind of personality NATO needs because the whole organization in itself is made up of idiothic nations with clowns as their heads of state. 3

shahid khan just target his country in return. bet he wont be so enthusiastic anymore ! 2

