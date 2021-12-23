Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block Release of His White House Records to Jan. 6 Panel
https://sputniknews.com/20211223/stoltenberg-claims-nato-never-promised-not-to-expand-1091756975.html
Stoltenberg Claims NATO Never Promised Not to Expand
Stoltenberg Claims NATO Never Promised Not to Expand
As part of its security proposals, Russia demanded that NATO not expand eastwards or deploy any kind of offensive weapons in Eastern Europe.
2021-12-23T16:51+0000
2021-12-23T17:33+0000
world
nato
russia
jens stoltenberg
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090007287_0:525:2042:1674_1920x0_80_0_0_6154affac67306a287c68ad168de7e53.jpg
NATO never promised not to expand and this follows from a number of international treaties, the alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.Stoltenberg referred to NATO's memorandum of association (the so-called Washington Treaty) that says any country can seek membership in the alliance. He also referred to other documents like the Final Act of the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe and Paris Charter, along with the NATO-Russia founding act.The secretary general also noted that the allies categorically deny making any promises in relation to NATO not expanding.The remarks came after Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual press conference, during which he asserted that the alliance had "deceived" Russia several times and said there were "five waves of NATO enlargement".The demands for NATO not to expand eastwards and to not deploy any offensive weapons in countries neighbouring Russia are among the so-called "red lines" that Moscow highlighted for the West in its security proposals.The said proposals were rolled out by the Russian Foreign Ministry on 17 December, and the Kremlin indicated that it is still awaiting a response from the West in regard to the suggestions.The security negotiations between Russia and the United States are set to take place in early 2022. Stoltenberg, in his turn, said that the alliance will seek "meaningful" discussions with Moscow early next year, adding that he intends to call a new meeting of the NATO-Russia Council as soon as possible in 2022.
This guy is beyond dumb and this is the kind of personality NATO needs because the whole organization in itself is made up of idiothic nations with clowns as their heads of state.
3
just target his country in return. bet he wont be so enthusiastic anymore !
2
3
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090007287_0:255:2043:1787_1920x0_80_0_0_30312fdbe6c70d898f76f9c38bd58a2a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, nato, russia, jens stoltenberg

Stoltenberg Claims NATO Never Promised Not to Expand

16:51 GMT 23.12.2021 (Updated: 17:33 GMT 23.12.2021)
© Sputnik / Vladimir TrefilovRussian and NATO flags
Russian and NATO flags - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2021
© Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
As part of its security proposals, Russia demanded that NATO not expand eastwards or deploy any kind of offensive weapons in Eastern Europe.
NATO never promised not to expand and this follows from a number of international treaties, the alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.
Stoltenberg referred to NATO's memorandum of association (the so-called Washington Treaty) that says any country can seek membership in the alliance. He also referred to other documents like the Final Act of the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe and Paris Charter, along with the NATO-Russia founding act.
"This is a fundamental principle of European security and one that Russia has also subscribed to," Stoltenberg said. "That's not something that we can change through some quotes."
The secretary general also noted that the allies categorically deny making any promises in relation to NATO not expanding.

"Former President [of the USSR Mikhail] Gorbachev said the topic of NATO enlargement had not been raised until German reunification", Stoltenberg said.

The remarks came after Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual press conference, during which he asserted that the alliance had "deceived" Russia several times and said there were "five waves of NATO enlargement".
"Not a single inch to the East - that's what we were told in the 90s. So what? Cheated. They just cheated insolently", Putin said.
The demands for NATO not to expand eastwards and to not deploy any offensive weapons in countries neighbouring Russia are among the so-called "red lines" that Moscow highlighted for the West in its security proposals.
The said proposals were rolled out by the Russian Foreign Ministry on 17 December, and the Kremlin indicated that it is still awaiting a response from the West in regard to the suggestions.
The security negotiations between Russia and the United States are set to take place in early 2022. Stoltenberg, in his turn, said that the alliance will seek "meaningful" discussions with Moscow early next year, adding that he intends to call a new meeting of the NATO-Russia Council as soon as possible in 2022.
21501011
Discuss
Popular comments
This guy is beyond dumb and this is the kind of personality NATO needs because the whole organization in itself is made up of idiothic nations with clowns as their heads of state.
George Sam-Reddy
23 December, 20:07 GMT3
000000
just target his country in return. bet he wont be so enthusiastic anymore !
shahid khan
23 December, 20:15 GMT2
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:02 GMTTrump Asks Supreme Court to Block Release of His White House Records to Jan. 6 Panel
16:51 GMTStoltenberg Claims NATO Never Promised Not to Expand
16:42 GMTUS Ready for Security Talks With Russia in Early January, Senior Administration Official Says
16:25 GMTPentagon Says Seven Staff Members Tested Positive for COVID-19 After Base Tour
16:23 GMTBiden Signs Bill to Ban Imports from China's Xinjiang Into Law
16:19 GMTTesla Owner Blows Up Car With Elon Musk Effigy Inside to Protest High Cost of Repairs - Video
16:10 GMTIntel Apologises in China Over Xinjiang Supplier Advice
16:09 GMTFrance's Macron, Italy's Draghi Call for Fiscal Reforms in the EU on Path to COVID Recovery
16:08 GMTUS Consumer Prices Up 5.7% in Year to November, Fastest Gain in 39 Years
16:04 GMT'No New Friends in Biden World': Junior White House Staffers 'Feeling Gloomy, Isolated' at Work
15:55 GMTIndian Court Orders Ex-Foreign Minister to be Charged for Comparing Hindutva With Boko Haram, Daesh
15:40 GMTUS Intel Claims Saudi Arabia Is Building Its Own Ballistic Missiles With China - Report
15:28 GMTJapan to Allow Autonomous Driving Services in Certain Areas, Reports Say
15:28 GMTTaliban Reportedly Halted Evacuation Flights From Afghanistan for Past Two Weeks
15:20 GMTBoth Strings of Nord Stream 2 to Be Under Operating Pressure by End of 2021, Gazprom CEO Says
15:13 GMTIsraeli Police Say Probing Every Incident of Vandalism at Christian Sites
15:05 GMTDelhi Chief Braces for 100,000 COVID-19 Cases Daily as Omicron Spreads Through India
15:03 GMTHong Kong Scientists Say Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine Effective Against Omicron Variant
14:59 GMTBelgium Confirms Decision to Stop Nuclear Power Reactors by 2025, Reports Say
14:48 GMTEmbattled Actor James Franco Admits He Slept With Students as He Opens Up About Sex Addiction