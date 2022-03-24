https://sputniknews.com/20220324/how-us-nato-illegal-bombing-of-yugoslavia-undermined-rule-of-law-in-the-world-23-years-ago-1094157612.html

How US-NATO Illegal Bombing of Yugoslavia Undermined Rule of Law in the World 23 Years Ago

On 24 March 1999, the US-led NATO bloc launched a bombing campaign Operation Allied Force against Yugoslavia which lasted uninterruptedly for 78 days. During... 24.03.2022, Sputnik International

"Twenty-three years after the NATO aggression in Yugoslavia, the memories among the Serbian population are very vivid," says Dr. Srdjan Sljukic, full professor of sociology, at the University of Novi Sad, Serbia. "The anti-NATO feelings dominate not only in Serbia, but also among the Serbs in Republika Srpska (Bosnia and Herzegovina), in Montenegro, etc. In spite of very strong NATO propaganda in the Serbian media that are controlled by the West and the activity of NGOs financed by the West, over 80% of the Serbian population are against the idea that our country should join NATO."The campaign was kicked off after the failure of the Rambouillet talks between the members of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia and the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) – a Kosovar Albania militia – regarded as a terrorist organisation by Belgrade.Two conditions inserted into the agreement were totally unacceptable to the Serbian side, according to the publicist: first, was a binding referendum on Kosovo independence three years after the signing of the agreement; second, the free movement of NATO personnel under arms through the territory of Serbia itself, to have access to Kosovo.In fact, the US deliberately blocked any peaceful settlement to the conflict in former Yugoslavia to open the door to the military campaign, according to Daniel Kovalik, author and adjunct professor of law at the University of Pittsburgh.It was former US Secretary of State of Henry Kissinger who admitted in an interview with the UK Daily Telegraph on June 28, 1999: "The Rambouillet text, which called on Serbia to admit NATO troops throughout Yugoslavia, was a provocation, an excuse to start bombing.""Bringing the Serbs to Heel"According to RAND's 2001 study, titled European Contribution to Operation Allied Force, NATO's military planners started preparing for a possible operation in Kosovo in May and June 1998. NATO was tasked to develop a wide range of alternative options, from preventive deployments to a full ground invasion to stop the Yugoslavian government from preventing Kosovo's secession.Then-Senator Joe Biden was an ardent proponent of a NATO invasion of Yugoslavia. “If I were president, I would just bomb Serbian President Slobodan Milošević,” Biden said in October 1998."The bombing was intended to destroy Serbia as an independent country, to occupy 15% of its sovereign territory and eventually to recognise the secession of that territory as an independent country in its own right," says Srdja Trifkovic. "So one could say, with equal validity, that if there was a headline in the Völkischer Beobachter in Berlin on 22 of June 1941, that the Wehrmacht was opening the door to peace in the East, that's exactly the same validity. The cover of Time claimed that what NATO had done was opening the door to peace."The Clinton administration's bombing campaign targeted not only the Yugoslavian armed forces. According to some estimates, NATO destroyed or damaged some 25,000 residential buildings, 470 km of roads, 595 km of railway infrastructure, 14 airports, 19 hospitals, 20 health centers, 69 schools, 18 kindergartens, 176 cultural monuments and 38 bridges, causing up to $100 billion in economic losses.NATO's aggression provoked a humanitarian disaster and ended up with ethnic cleansing of the Serbs, according to Sljukic: "They were forced to leave their homes and become refugees in their own country," he notes.US-NATO Military Adventurism: From Kosovo to UkraineNATO crimes against Serbs in Yugoslavia have never been thoroughly investigated and those responsible had not been held accountable, according to the observers. Instead, Serbs were blamed and demonised.However, the US-NATO military adventurism in Europe did not end with carving out Kosovo, dismantling Yugoslavia and redrawing the European country's map. Having got away with the illegal bombing campaign in Europe the Western military bloc continued its march to the east absorbing new members and deploying weaponry on Russia's doorstep, according to the scholars."NATO expansion to the east has, as many predicted, led precisely to what we see today – the conflict between Russia and Ukraine," says Kovalik. "The US clearly wanted that conflict, it did everything it could to bring it about and is now trying to prevent peace at all costs."There are many parallels between NATO laying the groundwork to invade Yugoslavia and provoking a standoff between Russia and Ukraine, according to the observers. Thus, the Western military bloc and its member states turned a blind eye to the eight-year long shelling of Donbass by the Ukrainian forces and neo-Nazi battalions, according to Srdja Trifkovic.Much in the same vein, the US and its allies glossed over the crimes of the KLA, "in the complete avoidance of any discussion of extremely valid Serbian arguments, both historical and legal," he notesWhat is driving the US-led NATO bloc is the American exceptionalism that has been, since WWII, "the most dangerous doctrine in the world," stresses Kovalik."[This doctrine] has justified some of the most brutal wars, such as those against Korea, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Panama and Syria in the name of 'democracy and freedom' when the goal of these wars was anything but," the academic concludes.

