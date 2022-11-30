https://sputniknews.com/20221130/moscow-strategic-stability-dialogue-with-us-possible-if-partner-is-adequate-1104847482.html
Moscow: Strategic Stability Dialogue is Possible if US Ready to Respect Russian Security Interests
Moscow: Strategic Stability Dialogue is Possible if US Ready to Respect Russian Security Interests
05:28 GMT 30.11.2022 (Updated: 05:29 GMT 30.11.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A real dialogue with the United States on strategic stability is possible if the US is an adequate partner ready not to cross Moscow's red lines in the sphere of security, Vladimir Yermakov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Department, said in an interview with Sputnik.
“In principle, we have never rejected dialogue. At the same time, a real dialogue is possible only if there is an adequate partner on the other side. For this, the United States needs to become ready for a serious conversation on truly equal principles and on the basis of a readiness to respect our interests and not cross our red lines in the field of security," Yermakov said.
Earlier, US Charge d'Affaires in Russia Elizabeth Rood told Sputnik that Washington is committed to arms control and is waiting for an opportunity to resume dialogue with Moscow
on strategic stability, interrupted, according to her, over the situation around Ukraine.
Previously, the two nations rescheduled the Russian-US bilateral consultative commission
on the New START treaty, which was planned to take place November 29 - December 6. The accord, which aims to halve the number of strategic nuclear missile launchers, was set to expire in 2021. However, Moscow and Washington managed to find common ground and prolonged the deal for five more years without renegotiating its terms.