Moscow: Strategic Stability Dialogue is Possible if US Ready to Respect Russian Security Interests

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A real dialogue with the United States on strategic stability is possible if the US is an adequate partner ready not to cross Moscow's red... 30.11.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier, US Charge d'Affaires in Russia Elizabeth Rood told Sputnik that Washington is committed to arms control and is waiting for an opportunity to resume dialogue with Moscow on strategic stability, interrupted, according to her, over the situation around Ukraine.Previously, the two nations rescheduled the Russian-US bilateral consultative commission on the New START treaty, which was planned to take place November 29 - December 6. The accord, which aims to halve the number of strategic nuclear missile launchers, was set to expire in 2021. However, Moscow and Washington managed to find common ground and prolonged the deal for five more years without renegotiating its terms.

