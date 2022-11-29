https://sputniknews.com/20221129/russia-expects-us-to-facilitate-meeting-of-commission-on-start-in-2023-1104835879.html

Russia Expects US to Facilitate Meeting of Commission on START in 2023

Russia Expects US to Facilitate Meeting of Commission on START in 2023

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow expects that the United States will facilitate the meeting of the consultative commission on the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) in 2023, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

Moscow made the decision to postpone the meeting of the bilateral commission, which was scheduled for November 29 to December 6, due to the negative Russia-US relations, the diplomat explained. Signed in 2010, the New START is a nuclear arms reduction treaty between Moscow and Washington which aims to half the number of strategic nuclear missile launchers. It was set to expire last year, however, Moscow and Washington managed to find common ground and prolonged it for five more years without renegotiating the terms.

