https://sputniknews.com/20221128/meeting-of-russia-us-commission-on-start-rescheduled-for-later-russian-foreign-ministry-1104791750.html
Meeting of Russia-US Commission on START Rescheduled for Later: Russian Foreign Ministry
Meeting of Russia-US Commission on START Rescheduled for Later: Russian Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The meeting of the Russian-US bilateral consultative commission on the New START in Cairo, scheduled for November 29 to December 6, will not... 28.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-28T13:59+0000
2022-11-28T13:59+0000
2022-11-28T13:59+0000
russia
russia
us
new start treaty
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/01/1097987754_0:0:3314:1864_1920x0_80_0_0_6fed9bb091cdee1f2c1966c274bd50ab.jpg
"The session of the bilateral consultative commission on the Russian–US START Treaty, previously scheduled in Cairo [November 29 - December 6], will not take place on these dates. The event is postponed to a later date," the ministry said, without going into any other details.Signed in 2010, the New START is a nuclear arms reduction treaty between Russia and the US, which aims at halving the number of strategic nuclear missile launchers. It was set to expire last year, however, Moscow and Washington agreed to prolong the treaty for five more years without renegotiating any of its terms.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/01/1097987754_299:0:3028:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b2cc24715601857d22aaaf0e18cfe1e4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia-us commission, start, russian foreign ministry
russia-us commission, start, russian foreign ministry
Meeting of Russia-US Commission on START Rescheduled for Later: Russian Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The meeting of the Russian-US bilateral consultative commission on the New START in Cairo, scheduled for November 29 to December 6, will not take place, and will be postponed to a later date, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.
"The session of the bilateral consultative commission on the Russian–US START Treaty, previously scheduled in Cairo [November 29 - December 6], will not take place on these dates. The event is postponed to a later date," the ministry said, without going into any other details.
Signed in 2010, the New START is a nuclear arms reduction treaty between Russia and the US, which aims at halving the number of strategic nuclear missile launchers
.
It was set to expire last year, however, Moscow and Washington agreed to prolong the treaty for five more years without renegotiating any of its terms.