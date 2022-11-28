International
Meeting of Russia-US Commission on START Rescheduled for Later: Russian Foreign Ministry
Meeting of Russia-US Commission on START Rescheduled for Later: Russian Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The meeting of the Russian-US bilateral consultative commission on the New START in Cairo, scheduled for November 29 to December 6, will not...
"The session of the bilateral consultative commission on the Russian–US START Treaty, previously scheduled in Cairo [November 29 - December 6], will not take place on these dates. The event is postponed to a later date," the ministry said, without going into any other details.Signed in 2010, the New START is a nuclear arms reduction treaty between Russia and the US, which aims at halving the number of strategic nuclear missile launchers. It was set to expire last year, however, Moscow and Washington agreed to prolong the treaty for five more years without renegotiating any of its terms.
