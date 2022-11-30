https://sputniknews.com/20221130/disney-under-fire-as-kids-spell-out-we-love-you-satan-in-christmas-show-1104902910.html

Disney+ Under Fire as Kids Spell out 'We Love You Satan' in Christmas Show

The Disney corporation has distanced itself from the conservative values of its founder Walt Disney in recent years, drawing criticism for the 'woke' themes in... 30.11.2022, Sputnik International

Disney has sparked a Twitstorm after a clip of child actors spelling out "We Love You Satan" went viral. Twitter users were outraged at the scene from a new show on Disney+, the entertainment giant's TV streaming service.One cited it as evidence the increasingly 'woke' liberal corporation is promoting Satanism and other content that challenges traditional family values to kids..The video is a clip of a scene from 'The Santa Clauses', a spin-off from the long-running series of comedy films starring Tim Allen — ironically known for his conservative political views — who returns as the reluctant Father Christmas.The little elves, played by children, scream when Santa points out their spelling mistake, and quickly correct it.Another user picked out the scene's use of the song 'Last Christmas' by Wham, whose late singer George Michael was gay, to call the show's producers "satanic groomers". Disney is not the first to face such allegations in the run-up to this Christmas. Fashion house Balenciaga was roundly condemned for adverts showing small children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage gear — with pages from a US Supreme Court ruling on child pornography peeking out from a bag.Other inappropriately-themed Christmas films from recent years include Bad Santa and its sequel, starring Billy-Bob Thornton as a lecherous alcoholic safe-cracker who takes jobs as a department-store Santa as cover for his crimes.2015 horror film The Krampus plays on festive family tensions and inherent creepiness of some Christmas myths, centred on the central European tradition of St Nicholas' terrifying goat-headed companions who punish naughty children by whipping or kidnapping them.This Christmas sees the release of Violent Night, where the jolly fat man takes on a gang of heavily-armed professional killers holding a family hostage and dispatches them in a series of increasingly graphic kills.

