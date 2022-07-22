https://sputniknews.com/20220722/disney-dumps-fairy-godmother-in-training-title-at-parks-in-favor-of-fairy-godmothers-apprentice-1097711042.html
Disney Dumps ‘Fairy Godmother in Training’ Title at Parks in Favor of ‘Fairy Godmother’s Apprentice’
The entertainment giant has taken flak from conservatives and old-left liberals alike over its synthetic "woke agenda" and efforts to appeal to and avoid offending an ever-growing list of race, gender, and sexuality-based identities.
19:10 GMT 22.07.2022 (Updated: 19:12 GMT 22.07.2022)
The entertainment giant has taken flak from conservatives and old-left liberals alike over its synthetic “woke agenda” and efforts to appeal to and avoid offending an ever-growing list of race, gender, and sexuality-based identities.
The Walt Disney Company has ditched its “fairy godmother in training” job titles at its theme parks’ dress-up boutiques in favor of the more gender-neutral “fairy godmother’s apprentice.”
“Disney will continue their efforts at being more inclusive with all guests and cast members by renaming the Boutique cast members to ‘Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices’ rather than ‘Fairy Godmothers in Training’,” the company said in a press statement this week. “This way cast members that might not identify as female can still be part of the process to dress up and style the children without having to refer to themselves as a female Disney character.”
In messages posted to the websites of Disneyland Resort
and Walt Disney World Resorts
, the company indicated that its Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutiques will be reopening on August 25, and encouraged parents to allow “our Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices” to “pamper and primp your child until they look storybook good.”
The boutiques offer boys and girls ages 3 to 12 Disney-themed makeovers, including makeup, nail polish, a costume and hairstyling.
Social media users expressed outrage over the “woke” name change, with some demanding
a “boycott” against Disney, and others, including self-described “lefties,” calling the move “stupid.”
Others suggested that the title change doesn’t go far enough, and should actually be “fairy God birthing person.”