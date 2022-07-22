https://sputniknews.com/20220722/disney-dumps-fairy-godmother-in-training-title-at-parks-in-favor-of-fairy-godmothers-apprentice-1097711042.html

Disney Dumps ‘Fairy Godmother in Training’ Title at Parks in Favor of ‘Fairy Godmother’s Apprentice’

The entertainment giant has taken flak from conservatives and old-left liberals alike over its synthetic “woke agenda” and efforts to appeal to and avoid... 22.07.2022, Sputnik International

The Walt Disney Company has ditched its “fairy godmother in training” job titles at its theme parks’ dress-up boutiques in favor of the more gender-neutral “fairy godmother’s apprentice.”In messages posted to the websites of Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resorts, the company indicated that its Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutiques will be reopening on August 25, and encouraged parents to allow “our Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices” to “pamper and primp your child until they look storybook good.”The boutiques offer boys and girls ages 3 to 12 Disney-themed makeovers, including makeup, nail polish, a costume and hairstyling.Social media users expressed outrage over the “woke” name change, with some demanding a “boycott” against Disney, and others, including self-described “lefties,” calling the move “stupid.”Others suggested that the title change doesn’t go far enough, and should actually be “fairy God birthing person.”

