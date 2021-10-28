Registration was successful!
Biden Claims Democrats Have Reached 'Historic' Deal on Spending Bill
Netizens Speculate on Whether Tim Allen Was Dropped as Buzz Lightyear For His Political Views
Netizens Speculate on Whether Tim Allen Was Dropped as Buzz Lightyear For His Political Views
Buzz Lightyear is the lead character - a space ranger superhero - from the 'Toy Story' series of animated feature films, one of the most successful franchises... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International
donald trump, chris evans, tim allen, viral

Netizens Speculate on Whether Tim Allen Was Dropped as Buzz Lightyear For His Political Views

15:20 GMT 28.10.2021
© AP Photo / Chris PizzelloTim Allen announces nominations for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Tim Allen announces nominations for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
© AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
Max Gorbachev
Buzz Lightyear is the lead character - a space ranger superhero - from the 'Toy Story' series of animated feature films, one of the most successful franchises in the film world. Actor Tim Allen did the voiceover for Buzz Lightyear in all four films, which grossed over $3 billion worldwide.
Disney has released the first trailer of its forthcoming film 'Lightyear', a spin-off of the classical 'Toy Story' saga, which tells the story of the beloved human space ranger's origins. But the feverish discussions on social media about the film have taken an unusual turn – why actor Tim Allen has been replaced by Chris Evans? Allen has voiced Buzz Lightyear in all four feature films as well as animated shorts, so many people were surprised he wasn’t offered the role.


Tim Allen has been a long-time supporter of former US president Donald Trump and some netizens believe his replacement has to do with the actor’s political views.



Many netizens were upset about the change, and some even threatened to boycott the film.


Others users said they were glad the actor was replaced because of his support for Donald Trump.

And many users suggested that Disney’s decision has nothing to do with politics.


Still others said they were excited to see the Avengers and Captain America star take on a new role.

Tim Allen has been an unashamed supporter of Donald Trump and endorsed the businessman-turned-politician in the 2016 election. He also attended the inauguration. Allen later said that he had to be “careful” not to tell people about his decision to go to the event.

"You get beat up if you don't believe what everybody believes. This is like Thirties Germany. I don't know what happened. If you're not part of the group, 'You know what we believe is right,' I go, 'Well, I might have a problem with that.' I'm a comedian, I like going on both sides," he said.

However, the actor became critical of Trump after the storming of the Capitol, which he described as “horrible, embarrassing, and shameful”. Allen noted that Trump and other members of the administration should have done something to prevent the violence.

“When I was watching that, I felt that the president should have been a stand-up guy and go there with his security and say, 'Hey, come on. No, no, no, no. Come on out, people… I never said any of this. That was not in that speech. I never said, Go storm the Capitol,' or whatever,” the actor said.

