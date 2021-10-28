Netizens Speculate on Whether Tim Allen Was Dropped as Buzz Lightyear For His Political Views
So, the Lightyear trailer looks really cool, but I do have only one question:— Brobuscus (@Brobuscus101) October 27, 2021
Why is Chris Evans voicing Buzz and not Tim Allen? Not that I have a problem with Chris Evans, I’m just curious.
No disrespect to Chris Evans but why did Pixar not get Tim Allen back he's the only Buzz Lightyear— Ashley (@ashmedhurst14) October 27, 2021
Tim Allen has been a long-time supporter of former US president Donald Trump and some netizens believe his replacement has to do with the actor’s political views.
Tim Allen ain't here cause Political views bad. https://t.co/P3t8ryjC6j— Andrew Cox (@ExtraLargeCox1) October 27, 2021
Tim Allen is the only person capable of being Buzz Lightyear.— Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) October 27, 2021
Did Disney cancel him for being a Republican?
Many netizens were upset about the change, and some even threatened to boycott the film.
But we wanted Tim Allen.— David Sheleheda (@sheleheda) October 27, 2021
TIM ALLEN MADE THIS CHARACTER GREAT— southsideman (@southsidestvn) October 27, 2021
SO I KICK THIS MOVIE TO THE CURB LIKE THEY KICKED THAT GOOD MAN @ofctimallen TO THE CURB!!!!!!
GO WOKE - GO BROKE!!!!!!!!!!!!
Others users said they were glad the actor was replaced because of his support for Donald Trump.
Good morning to everyone who's happy to have Chris Evans voicing Buzz Lightyear instead of Trumper Tim Allen.— Amy Lynn👣❤ (@AmyAThatcher) October 27, 2021
So glad Tim Allen isn't voicing Buzz Lightyear. His political beliefs will negatively influence children who watch the film and he sounds like he's 90-years-old anyways. Sorry, not sorry. Chris Evans is the perfect fit. #buzzlightyear— Snake (@BigOlSushi) October 27, 2021
And many users suggested that Disney’s decision has nothing to do with politics.
1). chris evans is playing the MAN the toy voiced by tim allen is based on. two separate characters— bex 💘 (@bexthefairy) October 28, 2021
2). why must everything, even a pixar movie, be political with you people 🤦🏻♀️
I think they wanted the Buzz Lightyear in this movie to have a younger sounding voice.— CooperGal24 (@CooperGal24) October 27, 2021
As mentioned in this post, it's an origin movie, so this would take place after Buzz graduates from the Space Rangers Academy and right before he becomes the Space Ranger we all know and love.
Still others said they were excited to see the Avengers and Captain America star take on a new role.
chris evans voicing buzz lightyear??? i have to admit i am way more hyped than i expected to be— 👻 spooky sara 🎃 (@sarisjay) October 28, 2021
Tim Allen has been an unashamed supporter of Donald Trump and endorsed the businessman-turned-politician in the 2016 election. He also attended the inauguration. Allen later said that he had to be “careful” not to tell people about his decision to go to the event.
"You get beat up if you don't believe what everybody believes. This is like Thirties Germany. I don't know what happened. If you're not part of the group, 'You know what we believe is right,' I go, 'Well, I might have a problem with that.' I'm a comedian, I like going on both sides," he said.
“When I was watching that, I felt that the president should have been a stand-up guy and go there with his security and say, 'Hey, come on. No, no, no, no. Come on out, people… I never said any of this. That was not in that speech. I never said, Go storm the Capitol,' or whatever,” the actor said.