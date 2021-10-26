Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211026/democrats-want-gop-lawmakers-reportedly-involved-in-capitol-riots-expelled-from-congress-1090217602.html
Democrats Want GOP Lawmakers Reportedly Involved in Capitol Riots Expelled From Congress
Democrats Want GOP Lawmakers Reportedly Involved in Capitol Riots Expelled From Congress
On Monday, the US media claimed that the organisers of the Capitol riots took part in "dozens" of planning meetings with members of Congress and White House... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-26T11:16+0000
2021-10-26T11:21+0000
donald trump
us
police
report
congress
democracy
republicans
democrats
riots
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1a/1090214575_0:283:3072:2011_1920x0_80_0_0_b5b73ab695db428ff56de60975e565d2.jpg
Democratic lawmakers have reacted angrily to reports that some of their Republican colleagues helped to plan the protest in the run-up to the 6 January Capital riots, demanding that they should be expelled from Congress.She described the Capitol riots as "a terror attack", adding that "those responsible remain a danger to our democracy, our country, and human life in the vicinity of our Capitol and beyond".Ocasio-Cortez was echoed by her colleague Norma Torres, who insisted that any member of the US Congress implicated in the 6 January storming of the Capitol should be immediately removed.The same note was struck by Arizona Representative Ruben Gallego, who tweeted that if "any current members of Congress worked with the insurrectionists who threatened the very government they are a part of", they should be expelled.Capitol Riot Planner Reportedly Met US Lawmakers Ahead of EventThe remarks came after the US magazine Rolling Stone quoted several unnamed sources as saying that the planners and organisers of the January 6th Capitol riots participated in "dozens" of planning briefings with GOP members of the US Congress and White House staff ahead of the event.The insiders claimed they also met with a number of other lawmakers, including Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs from Arizona, Lauren Boebert from Colorado, Mo Brooks from Alabama, Madison Cawthorn from North Carolina, and Louie Gohmert from Texas, the report added. According to the sources, the organisers also interacted with the Trump administration, including then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.6 January Capitol Riots On 6 January 2021, dozens of Trump supporters besieged the US Capitol in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the results of what the 45th president slammed as "the most corrupt elections" in American history.Five people died during the riots, and dozens more were injured, including at least 138 police officers. Law enforcement authorities have since arrested about 600 individuals who took part in the Capitol riots, charging some of them with assaulting federal police officers.Then-President Donald Trump, via his now-suspended Twitter account, later urged his supporters to go home. He, however, was then impeached for an unprecedented second time over accusations of "incitement of insurrection", but managed to avoid conviction in the Senate.
https://sputniknews.com/20210820/fbi-reportedly-has-little-evidence-us-capitol-riot-coordinated-no-proof-trump-was-involved-1083670949.html
It's been obvious from the beginning that the riot was organised with the help of the trump regime along with some congress critters. Things will get very interesting if this proved.
7
I have been on metformin medication for over 4 years for my type 2 diabetes which led to Erectile Dysfunction I also suffered from chronic hepatitis B. I came across Doctor Nelson previous clients testing his good work on different diseases with herbal medicine on this news blog. I placed an order for his product for diabetes and hepatitis which I received at my address via DHL service within 4 days and with his direction I used the product for 21 days after completing the treatment I went for a blood sugar test which was completely reduced to 3.5% and my hepatitis B was completely cured with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend doctor Nelson Salim Herbs to anyone with fibroid, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate enlargement and cancer, low sperm count, lung cancer E-mail; drnelsonsalim10@gmail.com or WhatsApp +212703835488
0
3
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1a/1090214575_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f17bd14b067071f775ea3748b69067a4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, us, police, report, congress, democracy, republicans, democrats, riots

Democrats Want GOP Lawmakers Reportedly Involved in Capitol Riots Expelled From Congress

11:16 GMT 26.10.2021 (Updated: 11:21 GMT 26.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Jose Luis MaganaIn this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. U.S.
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. U.S. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2021
© AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
On Monday, the US media claimed that the organisers of the Capitol riots took part in "dozens" of planning meetings with members of Congress and White House staff ahead of the 6 January event.
Democratic lawmakers have reacted angrily to reports that some of their Republican colleagues helped to plan the protest in the run-up to the 6 January Capital riots, demanding that they should be expelled from Congress.

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Monday that "any member of Congress who helped plot a terrorist attack on our nation's capitol must be expelled".

She described the Capitol riots as "a terror attack", adding that "those responsible remain a danger to our democracy, our country, and human life in the vicinity of our Capitol and beyond".
Ocasio-Cortez was echoed by her colleague Norma Torres, who insisted that any member of the US Congress implicated in the 6 January storming of the Capitol should be immediately removed.
The same note was struck by Arizona Representative Ruben Gallego, who tweeted that if "any current members of Congress worked with the insurrectionists who threatened the very government they are a part of", they should be expelled.

Capitol Riot Planner Reportedly Met US Lawmakers Ahead of Event

The remarks came after the US magazine Rolling Stone quoted several unnamed sources as saying that the planners and organisers of the January 6th Capitol riots participated in "dozens" of planning briefings with GOP members of the US Congress and White House staff ahead of the event.

"I remember [Georgia GOP Representative] Marjorie Taylor Greene specifically. I remember talking to probably close to a dozen other members at one point or another or their staffs", one of the sources said.

The insiders claimed they also met with a number of other lawmakers, including Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs from Arizona, Lauren Boebert from Colorado, Mo Brooks from Alabama, Madison Cawthorn from North Carolina, and Louie Gohmert from Texas, the report added. According to the sources, the organisers also interacted with the Trump administration, including then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

6 January Capitol Riots

On 6 January 2021, dozens of Trump supporters besieged the US Capitol in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the results of what the 45th president slammed as "the most corrupt elections" in American history.
Screenshot captures an unidentified individual who participated in the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol. The individual is wanted by federal authorities fo assaulting law enforcement officials. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2021
FBI Reportedly Has Little Evidence US Capitol Riot Coordinated, No Proof Trump Was Involved
20 August, 14:05 GMT
Five people died during the riots, and dozens more were injured, including at least 138 police officers. Law enforcement authorities have since arrested about 600 individuals who took part in the Capitol riots, charging some of them with assaulting federal police officers.
Then-President Donald Trump, via his now-suspended Twitter account, later urged his supporters to go home. He, however, was then impeached for an unprecedented second time over accusations of "incitement of insurrection", but managed to avoid conviction in the Senate.
1711001
Discuss
Popular comments
It's been obvious from the beginning that the riot was organised with the help of the trump regime along with some congress critters. Things will get very interesting if this proved.
vtvot tak
26 October, 14:43 GMT7
000000
I have been on metformin medication for over 4 years for my type 2 diabetes which led to Erectile Dysfunction I also suffered from chronic hepatitis B. I came across Doctor Nelson previous clients testing his good work on different diseases with herbal medicine on this news blog. I placed an order for his product for diabetes and hepatitis which I received at my address via DHL service within 4 days and with his direction I used the product for 21 days after completing the treatment I went for a blood sugar test which was completely reduced to 3.5% and my hepatitis B was completely cured with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend doctor Nelson Salim Herbs to anyone with fibroid, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate enlargement and cancer, low sperm count, lung cancer E-mail; drnelsonsalim10@gmail.com or WhatsApp +212703835488
JKJeffz Kono
26 October, 14:57 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:39 GMTBollywood Actor-Host Maniesh Paul Talks Season 2 of 'India's Best Dancer', COVID Experience
12:17 GMTChina's New Border Law Mandates PLA to Build Dual Use Infrastructure on Its Borders, Expert Says
12:14 GMTChina's Lanzhou Locked Down Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
12:04 GMTLeningrad Region Gov. Invites Council of Europe to Discuss Readiness for Green Economy Transition
11:59 GMTIndian Minister Accuses Top Cop of Extortion Over Shah Rukh Khan's Son Drug Case
11:57 GMT'Animal Rebellion' Activists Scale UK Gov't Building to Unfurl Massive Pro-Vegan Banner
11:53 GMTIranian Officials Hold Emergency Meeting After Cyberattacks Target Gas Stations
11:52 GMTSudan's Military Leader Burhan Says PM Hamdok Being Kept at His House, Will Return Home Today
11:47 GMTChina Opposes Any External Meddling in Taiwan Issue
11:37 GMTSpaceX Reportedly Modernises Crew Dragon Toilet After 2 Faulty Missions
11:36 GMTAssistant Director Who Worked With Baldwin on Rust Was Fired From Film in 2019 Over Gun Incident
11:16 GMTDemocrats Want GOP Lawmakers Reportedly Involved in Capitol Riots Expelled From Congress
11:12 GMT'Her DNA is Defective': BJP Lawmaker Slams Ex-J&K Chief on Pakistan's T20 Win Against India
11:07 GMTAustrian Coronavirus Sceptics Hold 'Mega' Rally in Vienna
11:00 GMTRussian Scientists Explain How Primordial Black Holes Could Have Formed
10:40 GMT'Superspreader Joe': Maskless Biden Coughs Into His Palm, Then Shakes Hands - Video
10:37 GMTThousands of Unemployed Write Letter 'in Blood' Seeking Appointments in BJP-Governed Uttar Pradesh
10:22 GMTJapanese Defence Ministry Calls Passage of Russian and Chinese Ships Muscle-Flexing
09:50 GMTSudanese Military Chief Dissolves Trade Unions' Management Committees, Reports Suggest
09:21 GMTWalter Smith, Ex-Head of Rangers and Everton Football Clubs Dies at 73