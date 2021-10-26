https://sputniknews.com/20211026/democrats-want-gop-lawmakers-reportedly-involved-in-capitol-riots-expelled-from-congress-1090217602.html

Democrats Want GOP Lawmakers Reportedly Involved in Capitol Riots Expelled From Congress

Democrats Want GOP Lawmakers Reportedly Involved in Capitol Riots Expelled From Congress

On Monday, the US media claimed that the organisers of the Capitol riots took part in "dozens" of planning meetings with members of Congress and White House... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-26T11:16+0000

2021-10-26T11:16+0000

2021-10-26T11:21+0000

donald trump

us

police

report

congress

democracy

republicans

democrats

riots

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1a/1090214575_0:283:3072:2011_1920x0_80_0_0_b5b73ab695db428ff56de60975e565d2.jpg

Democratic lawmakers have reacted angrily to reports that some of their Republican colleagues helped to plan the protest in the run-up to the 6 January Capital riots, demanding that they should be expelled from Congress.She described the Capitol riots as "a terror attack", adding that "those responsible remain a danger to our democracy, our country, and human life in the vicinity of our Capitol and beyond".Ocasio-Cortez was echoed by her colleague Norma Torres, who insisted that any member of the US Congress implicated in the 6 January storming of the Capitol should be immediately removed.The same note was struck by Arizona Representative Ruben Gallego, who tweeted that if "any current members of Congress worked with the insurrectionists who threatened the very government they are a part of", they should be expelled.Capitol Riot Planner Reportedly Met US Lawmakers Ahead of EventThe remarks came after the US magazine Rolling Stone quoted several unnamed sources as saying that the planners and organisers of the January 6th Capitol riots participated in "dozens" of planning briefings with GOP members of the US Congress and White House staff ahead of the event.The insiders claimed they also met with a number of other lawmakers, including Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs from Arizona, Lauren Boebert from Colorado, Mo Brooks from Alabama, Madison Cawthorn from North Carolina, and Louie Gohmert from Texas, the report added. According to the sources, the organisers also interacted with the Trump administration, including then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.6 January Capitol Riots On 6 January 2021, dozens of Trump supporters besieged the US Capitol in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the results of what the 45th president slammed as "the most corrupt elections" in American history.Five people died during the riots, and dozens more were injured, including at least 138 police officers. Law enforcement authorities have since arrested about 600 individuals who took part in the Capitol riots, charging some of them with assaulting federal police officers.Then-President Donald Trump, via his now-suspended Twitter account, later urged his supporters to go home. He, however, was then impeached for an unprecedented second time over accusations of "incitement of insurrection", but managed to avoid conviction in the Senate.

https://sputniknews.com/20210820/fbi-reportedly-has-little-evidence-us-capitol-riot-coordinated-no-proof-trump-was-involved-1083670949.html

vot tak It's been obvious from the beginning that the riot was organised with the help of the trump regime along with some congress critters. Things will get very interesting if this proved. 7

Jeffz Kono I have been on metformin medication for over 4 years for my type 2 diabetes which led to Erectile Dysfunction I also suffered from chronic hepatitis B. I came across Doctor Nelson previous clients testing his good work on different diseases with herbal medicine on this news blog. I placed an order for his product for diabetes and hepatitis which I received at my address via DHL service within 4 days and with his direction I used the product for 21 days after completing the treatment I went for a blood sugar test which was completely reduced to 3.5% and my hepatitis B was completely cured with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend doctor Nelson Salim Herbs to anyone with fibroid, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate enlargement and cancer, low sperm count, lung cancer E-mail; drnelsonsalim10@gmail.com or WhatsApp +212703835488 0

3

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

donald trump, us, police, report, congress, democracy, republicans, democrats, riots