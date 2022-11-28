https://sputniknews.com/20221128/south-african-mining-firm-to-spend-616-mln-on-lithium-project-in-finland--1104793058.html

South African Mining Firm to Spend $616 Mln on Lithium Project in Finland

The board of Sibanye-Stillwater, a South African mining corporation, has approved an expenditure of 588 million euros ($616.22 million) aimed at further development of the company's lithium project.

On Monday, Sibanye announced that its board had approved an expenditure of 588 million euros ($616.22 million) aimed at further development of its lithium project in Finland, carried out by the firm's subsidiary Keliber. According to Sibanye, its new program will begin with the construction of a lithium hydroxide refinery as part of the Kokkola industrial park. The facility in western Finland is a logistics hub and a starting point for the South African company's plan to enter the European battery market.A sum of 104 million euros (over $108 million) is designated by Sibanye for capital increase for Keliber by the end of January. The construction of the project will be funded by at least 250 million euros (over $261 million).The project is estimated to supply about 15,000 tons of lithium hydroxide per year. The chemical compound is necessary for manufacturing lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles.

