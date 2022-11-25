https://sputniknews.com/20221125/new-winter-of-discontent-strike-wave-threatens-uk-christmas-festivities-1104695434.html
New 'Winter of Discontent' Strike Wave Threatens UK Christmas Festivities
New 'Winter of Discontent' Strike Wave Threatens UK Christmas Festivities
Workers across multiple diverse sectors have walked out or balloted for strike action this year, as employers' pay offers fail to match soaring inflation amid
New 'Winter of Discontent' Strike Wave Threatens UK Christmas Festivities
Workers across multiple diverse sectors have walked out or balloted for strike action this year, as employers' pay offers fail to match soaring inflation amid the Europe-wide energy crisis — now running at 11 per cent.
A new wave of strikes across the UK over the Christmas period could disrupt seasonal merry-making.
Rail staff
are set to strike just before and after the Christmas and New Year period, while postal workers will continue their walkouts, delaying the delivery of greetings cards, gifts and online Black Friday
purchases.
Nurses
, bus drivers and civil servants
are set to join the industrial action over employers' pay offers that fall below half the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate of 11 per cent.
The hospitality sector, already suffering from the two years of on-off lockdowns during COVID-19 pandemic and many-fold increases in energy bills thanks to Western sanctions on Russia, will feel the pinch more than most.
“The loss of takings will be devastating,” said Kate Nicholls, CE of industry association UKHospitality. She stressed that some pubs and restaurants take a third of their annual profits during the five-week festive season.
"That was the one week everyone needed," said Sam Pearman, boss of the small Cubitt House chain of gastro-pubs and luxury hotels in the West End and Kensington, adding that his eateries "will definitely see cancellations."
Two days of strikes on the London Underground began on Friday, potentially hitting traditional shop-front retailers who lost out to e-commerce and jumbo supermarkets during the forced COVID shutdowns.
The Rail, Maritime and Transport
(RMT) union is planning further action, including members refusing to work overtime over the Christmas period — which would cause cancellations on the network
“It is shameful that the RMT continues to consider strikes as a legitimate weapon wielded with such cynical timing,” insisted London Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Richard Burge.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch was unamused earlier this week when a newspaper reporter asked him if he was proud of being known as "Mick Grinch". The union leader shot back, reminding journalist that his employer was supportive of the British Union of Fascists in the 1930s.
Members of the Unite super-union at private London bus franchisers Abellio and Metroline have also scheduled strikes during December, while threatened action by civil servants could affect passports and border checks.