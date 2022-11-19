https://sputniknews.com/20221119/major-trade-union-in-uk-announces-protest-amid-record-inflation-1104414332.html

Major Trade Union in UK Announces Protest Amid Record Inflation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS), the sixth largest trade union in the United Kingdom, has announced the start of its program... 19.11.2022, Sputnik International

"We met with the Cabinet Office this week, but they did not make any proposals that address our demands for a 10% pay rise, pensions justice, job security and no cuts to redundancy terms," PCS said in a Friday statement.PCS General Secretary Mark Serwotka said as quoted in the union’s release, that PCS will be available for more talks and is waiting for its demands to be met.PCS also announced on Friday that it was going to hold more strikes in His Majesty's Courts and Tribunals Service starting from December 2 until December 5. The union also plans to continue with its Strike Schools program starting from November 28.Worker strikes have become more frequent in the UK, in parallel with soaring inflation, which reached a record 11.1% in October. Ex-Prime Minister Liz Truss' failure to curb growing prices and eliminate the budget deficit caused her to resign last month. Her successor Rishi Sunak's government has presented a mid-term financial plan and is counting on tax hikes and cuts in public spending to stabilize the economy.

