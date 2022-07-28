https://sputniknews.com/20220728/rmt-union-boss-calls-for-general-strike-if-govt-approves-liz-truss-plan-to-curb-union-power-1097875075.html

RMT Union Boss Calls For General Strike if Gov't Approves Liz Truss' Plan to Curb Union Power

Last month, rail traffic across the UK remained almost at a standstill for two days after thousands of rail workers walked out to demand a pay rise and better... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International

The general-secretary of the UK's rail, maritime and transport union (RMT), Mick Lynch, has said he will call for a general strike if the government approves a plan to curb union power proposed by foreign secretary and frontrunner in the race to become the UK's prime minister, Liz Truss.Earlier, Truss, who is at present considered favorite in the race to become PM against former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, promised to amend legislation to guarantee minimum service levels on "vital national infrastructure" and raise the threshold for voting in favor of strike action from 40 percent to 50 percent.A general strike is when a large proportion of workers in different sectors suspend their work until their demands are met by authorities. In Britain, it can only be called by the Trades Union Congress.In late June, the UK faced the biggest rail strike in 40 years, when thousands of people walked out to demand better working conditions. The nationwide strike caused massive disruption to rail services.

