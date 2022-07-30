https://sputniknews.com/20220730/most-widespread-strike-by-train-drivers-since-1996-to-disrupt-rail-traffic-in-britain-on-saturday-1097951345.html

'Most Widespread Strike by Train Drivers Since 1996' to Disrupt Rail Traffic in Britain on Saturday

'Most Widespread Strike by Train Drivers Since 1996' to Disrupt Rail Traffic in Britain on Saturday

General secretary of the Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF) trade union whose members agreed to hold the strike insisted that the... 30.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-30T06:00+0000

2022-07-30T06:00+0000

2022-07-30T06:00+0000

uk

railway

train drivers

strike

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107120/69/1071206955_0:26:3171:1810_1920x0_80_0_0_30083f271a9ccc376e24dcc20df8f133.jpg

Rail transportation in Great Britain is expected to be disrupted on Saturday due to a widespread strike by train drivers.According to The Guardian, members of the ASLEF union – Britain’s trade union for train drivers – agreed to stop work at seven train operators for 24 hours. While this move is expected to paralyze some parts of the network and leave only a few trains running in others, some disruption may also be witnessed the following day due to “shift patterns and the knock-on effects” of the strike.The strike, which coincides with the opening day of the new English football league season, is described by the newspaper as the “most widespread strike by train drivers since rail privatization in 1996”.Earlier this week, another national strike was held in the country by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union.ASLEF, along with RMT and the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association, complain about their members not getting a pay rise in the face of rampant inflation and blame the government for it, whereas the government argues that it is “in the hands of the employers”, as the newspaper put it.ASLEF general secretary Mick Whelan insisted that their union had been “forced into this position by the companies, who say they have been driven to this by the Tory government”.Meanwhile, British rail industry membership body Rail Delivery Group (RDG) argued that the strike would interfere with the plans of millions of passengers.While Montgomery urged ASLEF to deal with the issue at hand via talks, Whelan responded that, while they are “happy to talk”, the train operators “say there’s nothing to talk about, they have no offer to make.”

https://sputniknews.com/20220722/fuel-price-protests-threaten-to-bring-traffic-in-uk-to-a-standstill-media-warns-1097682838.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, railway, train drivers, strike