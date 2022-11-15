UK Civil Service Union Leader Claims 'Several' Ministers Have Bullied Staff
Minister-without-portfolio Gavin Williamson resigned last week over claims he told civil servants to "slit your throat" and "jump out of a window," while Justice Secretary Dominic Raab is now accused of using tomatoes to intimidate his departmental staff.
The leader of the Whitehall bureaucrats' trade union has said "several" unnamed government ministers have bullied civil servants.
First Division Association general secretary Dave Penman told British TV news that the system for staff to make complaints against members of the cabinet and their juniors was "broken."
Asked if it was true that a number of ministers have behaved inappropriately, he said "yes."
"There are concerns raised about a number of ministers, that is essentially a constant in government," Penman said. "It's not just about this government. It's every government. You know, there are dozens of ministers and stressful situations."
But he refused to single anyone out by name, saying he wanted reforms to the complaints and investigation process so claims of victimisation did not have to be leaked to the media.
Complaints against ministers shouldn’t only be aired in the press, where it becomes about a political scalp instead of protecting staff from bullying. As I said to @KayBurley, instead of focusing on Dominic Raab, we want Rishi Sunak to reform the entire complaints system. pic.twitter.com/Z5vxbaiHJq— Dave Penman (@FDAGenSec) November 15, 2022
The interview came a week after Sir Gavin Williamson, the minister without portfolio in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's cabinet, resigned over allegations he told one civil servant to "slit your throat" and another to "jump out of a window." He is also charged with making made veiled threats against fellow Conservative MP and party chief whip Wendy Morton.
Justice Secretary and deputy PM Dominic Raab has also been accused of bullying — although one incident reportedly involved him picking tomatoes out of a salad he was eating at a meeting and throwing them noisily into a plastic bag.
"At any point in time, you're inevitably going to have a situation where there are concerns raised about the conduct of ministers," penman said. "That's why what you're seeing isn't just about Dominic Raab."
Former PM Boris Johnson defended then-home secretary Priti Patel in 2020 over allegations she also bullied senior civil servants in arguments over the government's policy of tackling people-trafficking across the English Channel.