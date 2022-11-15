https://sputniknews.com/20221115/uk-civil-service-union-leader-claims-several-ministers-have-bullied-staff-1104260859.html

UK Civil Service Union Leader Claims 'Several' Ministers Have Bullied Staff

The leader of the Whitehall bureaucrats' trade union has said "several" unnamed government ministers have bullied civil servants.First Division Association general secretary Dave Penman told British TV news that the system for staff to make complaints against members of the cabinet and their juniors was "broken."Asked if it was true that a number of ministers have behaved inappropriately, he said "yes."But he refused to single anyone out by name, saying he wanted reforms to the complaints and investigation process so claims of victimisation did not have to be leaked to the media.The interview came a week after Sir Gavin Williamson, the minister without portfolio in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's cabinet, resigned over allegations he told one civil servant to "slit your throat" and another to "jump out of a window." He is also charged with making made veiled threats against fellow Conservative MP and party chief whip Wendy Morton.Justice Secretary and deputy PM Dominic Raab has also been accused of bullying — although one incident reportedly involved him picking tomatoes out of a salad he was eating at a meeting and throwing them noisily into a plastic bag.Former PM Boris Johnson defended then-home secretary Priti Patel in 2020 over allegations she also bullied senior civil servants in arguments over the government's policy of tackling people-trafficking across the English Channel.

