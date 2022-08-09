https://sputniknews.com/20220809/raab-slams-truss-tax-cut-plans-as-electoral-suicide-note-for-conservative-party-1099425190.html

Raab Slams Truss' Tax Cut Plans as ‘Electoral Suicide Note’ for Conservative Party

Raab Slams Truss' Tax Cut Plans as ‘Electoral Suicide Note’ for Conservative Party

Frontrunner to win the Tory leadership contest, Liz Truss, stressed last week that she will help people grapple with the cost-of-living crisis by lowering... 09.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-09T14:14+0000

2022-08-09T14:14+0000

2022-08-09T14:14+0000

uk

liz truss

dominic raab

race

uk conservative party

leadership

taxes

priority

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/09/1099424652_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d3622fa0f77b4d3935504f1ed4837ff5.jpg

UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has warned that the Conservative Party will have to confront far-reaching repercussions should Foreign Secretary Liz Truss persist with her proposed tax cut plans.In an article for The Times, Raab - who also serves as secretary of state for justice and lord chancellor - argued that it was wrong for Truss to propose tax cuts without rolling out plans to protect Brits from the cost of living crisis.He asserted that if the government goes to the country with “an emergency budget in September that fails to measure up to the task in hand, voters will not forgive us as they see their living standards eroded and the financial security they cherish disappear before their eyes”.The 48-year-old insisted that the Truss campaign should focus on policies that “shield those people from the full force of the serious global economic headwinds we now face”.His comments came a few days after the foreign secretary stressed that reducing the tax burden for Brits remains her priority, and that there would be no “handouts” if she wins the race for No 10.Sunak responded by claiming that the UK’s massive tax burden was the result of unprecedented levels of government spending aimed at keeping the national economy afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic. Truss responded that no other country was raising taxes, and accused Sunak of having no clear-cut plan for economic growth.Launching her Tory leadership bid after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement his upcoming resigning on July 7, Truss pledged to slash taxes from “day one” in office in order “to help people deal with the cost of living”.

https://sputniknews.com/20220712/lizz-truss-vows-tax-cuts-from-day-one-as-rivals-to-frontrunner-rishi-sunak-jostle-for-no-10-1097210620.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

uk, liz truss, dominic raab, race, uk conservative party, leadership, taxes, priority