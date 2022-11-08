https://sputniknews.com/20221108/uk-minister-gavin-williamson-resigns-from-cabinet-post-amid-scandal-over-slit-your-throat-messages-1103912333.html

UK Minister Gavin Williamson Resigns From Cabinet Post Amid Scandal Over 'Slit Your Throat' Messages

Gavin Williamson, the UK's Minister of State without Portfolio, announced his resignation on Tuesday evening after objections were raised to his appointment... 08.11.2022, Sputnik International

In a letter to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday, Williamson said he was "stepping back" from his office because the investigation into his past conduct was "becoming a distraction" for the government."I have therefore decided to step back from government so that I can comply fully with the complaints process that is underway and clear my name of any wrongdoing," he wrote.Sunak appointed Williamson last month to support the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster after Sunak won out among Conservative Party candidates to replace Liz Truss, who had recently quit Downing Street.MORE DETAILS TO COME.

