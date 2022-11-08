International
Breaking News: UK Minister Gavin Williamson Resigns From Cabinet Post Amid Scandal Over 'Slit Your Throat' Messages
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221108/uk-minister-gavin-williamson-resigns-from-cabinet-post-amid-scandal-over-slit-your-throat-messages-1103912333.html
UK Minister Gavin Williamson Resigns From Cabinet Post Amid Scandal Over 'Slit Your Throat' Messages
UK Minister Gavin Williamson Resigns From Cabinet Post Amid Scandal Over 'Slit Your Throat' Messages
Gavin Williamson, the UK's Minister of State without Portfolio, announced his resignation on Tuesday evening after objections were raised to his appointment... 08.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-08T20:34+0000
2022-11-08T20:40+0000
world
uk royal family
rishi sunak
cabinet
gavin williamson
resignation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_20:0:980:540_1920x0_80_0_0_a859152ebd155d0cfc0d9bfa97a42739.png
In a letter to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday, Williamson said he was "stepping back" from his office because the investigation into his past conduct was "becoming a distraction" for the government."I have therefore decided to step back from government so that I can comply fully with the complaints process that is underway and clear my name of any wrongdoing," he wrote.Sunak appointed Williamson last month to support the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster after Sunak won out among Conservative Party candidates to replace Liz Truss, who had recently quit Downing Street.MORE DETAILS TO COME.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_140:0:860:540_1920x0_80_0_0_5f950b471719475aa070f676a630f7f3.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk royal family, rishi sunak, cabinet, gavin williamson, resignation
uk royal family, rishi sunak, cabinet, gavin williamson, resignation

UK Minister Gavin Williamson Resigns From Cabinet Post Amid Scandal Over 'Slit Your Throat' Messages

20:34 GMT 08.11.2022 (Updated: 20:40 GMT 08.11.2022)
© SputnikBreaking News
Breaking News - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
Gavin Williamson, the UK's Minister of State without Portfolio, announced his resignation on Tuesday evening after objections were raised to his appointment while he was still the subject of an ethics investigation.
In a letter to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday, Williamson said he was "stepping back" from his office because the investigation into his past conduct was "becoming a distraction" for the government.
"I have therefore decided to step back from government so that I can comply fully with the complaints process that is underway and clear my name of any wrongdoing," he wrote.
Sunak appointed Williamson last month to support the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster after Sunak won out among Conservative Party candidates to replace Liz Truss, who had recently quit Downing Street.
MORE DETAILS TO COME.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала