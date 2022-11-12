International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20221112/up-to-280000-tonnes-of-russian-fertilizers-arrested-in-europe-deputy-foreign-minister-says-1104055742.html
Up to 280,000 Tonnes of Russian Fertilizers Arrested in Europe, Deputy Foreign Minister Says
Up to 280,000 Tonnes of Russian Fertilizers Arrested in Europe, Deputy Foreign Minister Says
GENEVA (Sputnik) - As many as 280,000 tonnes of Russian mineral fertilizers remain arrested in European ports, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin... 12.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-12T13:30+0000
2022-11-12T13:44+0000
russia
fertilizer
russia
europe
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1d/1095862711_0:0:3552:1998_1920x0_80_0_0_cb62fc304d07d1b37ee46dd63797d3fd.jpg
"Up to 280,000 tonnes of Russian mineral fertilizers have been under arrest in a number of European countries over recent months," Vershinin said adding that Russia supported gratuitous exports of these arrested fertilizers to countries in need, especially in Africa.The deputy minister added that Moscow was not satisfied with the implementation of the Black Sea grain deal, as Russian food products and fertilizers should have a "real access" to international markets.Russia, Ukraine and Turkey signed on July 22 the United Nations-brokered agreement to secure a humanitarian corridor via the Black Sea for grain and fertilizer exports. The parties agreed for the agreement to last 120 days and expire on November 19.On October 29, Russia suspended its participation in the agreement after its military and civilian ships were attacked by Ukraine in the bay of Sevastopol. On November 2, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow was returning to the agreement after receiving written guarantees from Ukraine that Kiev will refrain from using the humanitarian corridor for military purposes. Kiev has denied providing any additional guarantees.
https://sputniknews.com/20221101/unctad-first-batch-of-russian-fertilizer-to-be-shipped-to-africa-in-early-november-1102904960.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1d/1095862711_614:0:3345:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6c420ca857aba895ebc1d4ef5c382ef2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian fertilizers, arrest, europe, ports
russian fertilizers, arrest, europe, ports

Up to 280,000 Tonnes of Russian Fertilizers Arrested in Europe, Deputy Foreign Minister Says

13:30 GMT 12.11.2022 (Updated: 13:44 GMT 12.11.2022)
© Sputnik / Ilya Naimushin / Go to the mediabankRussian farmers load fertilizer into a sowing machine in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia.
Russian farmers load fertilizer into a sowing machine in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2022
© Sputnik / Ilya Naimushin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
GENEVA (Sputnik) - As many as 280,000 tonnes of Russian mineral fertilizers remain arrested in European ports, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Saturday.
"Up to 280,000 tonnes of Russian mineral fertilizers have been under arrest in a number of European countries over recent months," Vershinin said adding that Russia supported gratuitous exports of these arrested fertilizers to countries in need, especially in Africa.
The deputy minister added that Moscow was not satisfied with the implementation of the Black Sea grain deal, as Russian food products and fertilizers should have a "real access" to international markets.
Farm employees spread fertilizer on a farm in Gerdau, North West province, South Africa, Nov. 19, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2022
Africa
UNCTAD: First Batch of Russian Fertilizer to Be Shipped to Africa in Early November
1 November, 13:08 GMT
Russia, Ukraine and Turkey signed on July 22 the United Nations-brokered agreement to secure a humanitarian corridor via the Black Sea for grain and fertilizer exports. The parties agreed for the agreement to last 120 days and expire on November 19.

On October 29, Russia suspended its participation in the agreement after its military and civilian ships were attacked by Ukraine in the bay of Sevastopol. On November 2, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow was returning to the agreement after receiving written guarantees from Ukraine that Kiev will refrain from using the humanitarian corridor for military purposes. Kiev has denied providing any additional guarantees.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала