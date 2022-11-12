https://sputniknews.com/20221112/up-to-280000-tonnes-of-russian-fertilizers-arrested-in-europe-deputy-foreign-minister-says-1104055742.html

Up to 280,000 Tonnes of Russian Fertilizers Arrested in Europe, Deputy Foreign Minister Says

GENEVA (Sputnik) - As many as 280,000 tonnes of Russian mineral fertilizers remain arrested in European ports, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin... 12.11.2022, Sputnik International

"Up to 280,000 tonnes of Russian mineral fertilizers have been under arrest in a number of European countries over recent months," Vershinin said adding that Russia supported gratuitous exports of these arrested fertilizers to countries in need, especially in Africa.The deputy minister added that Moscow was not satisfied with the implementation of the Black Sea grain deal, as Russian food products and fertilizers should have a "real access" to international markets.Russia, Ukraine and Turkey signed on July 22 the United Nations-brokered agreement to secure a humanitarian corridor via the Black Sea for grain and fertilizer exports. The parties agreed for the agreement to last 120 days and expire on November 19.On October 29, Russia suspended its participation in the agreement after its military and civilian ships were attacked by Ukraine in the bay of Sevastopol. On November 2, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow was returning to the agreement after receiving written guarantees from Ukraine that Kiev will refrain from using the humanitarian corridor for military purposes. Kiev has denied providing any additional guarantees.

