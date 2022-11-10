https://sputniknews.com/20221110/uk-issues-general-license-authorizing-financial-services-for-supply-of-russian-fertilizers-1103961128.html
UK Issues General License Authorizing Financial Services for Supply of Russian Fertilizers
UK Issues General License Authorizing Financial Services for Supply of Russian Fertilizers
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The government of the United Kingdom on Wednesday issued a general license that authorized the provision of financial services to people... 10.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-10T05:00+0000
2022-11-10T05:00+0000
2022-11-10T05:00+0000
russia
russia
fertilizer
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/12/1081200023_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5753590f8947e94fd0b2d6becc9c70a1.jpg
"The general license permits the provision of financial services and making funds available to a person connected with Russia for the supply or delivery of specified fertilizer goods from Russia to a third country, and making specified fertilizer goods available from Russia to a person in a third country, where they are intended for agricultural use only," the government said on the website.According to the statement, the license allowed "directly or indirectly making funds available, as otherwise prohibited" by the country's regulations.The license allows the provision of financial services for the delivery of ammonium nitrate, including fertilizers containing more than 15% by weight ammonium nitrate, except for liquid fertilizers and dry fertilizers containing less than 15% by weight ammonium nitrate.
https://sputniknews.com/20220603/anti-russia-sanctions-left-africa-without-access-to-grain-and-fertilizers-senegalese-president-says-1095966996.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/12/1081200023_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c41e443d162e77dde93479aae86f7979.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uk, russia, fertilizers, financial services
uk, russia, fertilizers, financial services
UK Issues General License Authorizing Financial Services for Supply of Russian Fertilizers
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The government of the United Kingdom on Wednesday issued a general license that authorized the provision of financial services to people connected with Russia for the delivery of specific Russian fertilizers to third countries.
"The general license permits the provision of financial services and making funds available to a person connected with Russia for the supply or delivery of specified fertilizer goods from Russia to a third country, and making specified fertilizer goods available from Russia to a person in a third country, where they are intended for agricultural use only," the government said on the website.
According to the statement, the license allowed "directly or indirectly making funds available, as otherwise prohibited" by the country's regulations.
The license allows the provision of financial services for the delivery of ammonium nitrate, including fertilizers
containing more than 15% by weight ammonium nitrate, except for liquid fertilizers and dry fertilizers containing less than 15% by weight ammonium nitrate.