International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20221110/uk-issues-general-license-authorizing-financial-services-for-supply-of-russian-fertilizers-1103961128.html
UK Issues General License Authorizing Financial Services for Supply of Russian Fertilizers
UK Issues General License Authorizing Financial Services for Supply of Russian Fertilizers
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The government of the United Kingdom on Wednesday issued a general license that authorized the provision of financial services to people... 10.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-10T05:00+0000
2022-11-10T05:00+0000
russia
russia
fertilizer
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/12/1081200023_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5753590f8947e94fd0b2d6becc9c70a1.jpg
"The general license permits the provision of financial services and making funds available to a person connected with Russia for the supply or delivery of specified fertilizer goods from Russia to a third country, and making specified fertilizer goods available from Russia to a person in a third country, where they are intended for agricultural use only," the government said on the website.According to the statement, the license allowed "directly or indirectly making funds available, as otherwise prohibited" by the country's regulations.The license allows the provision of financial services for the delivery of ammonium nitrate, including fertilizers containing more than 15% by weight ammonium nitrate, except for liquid fertilizers and dry fertilizers containing less than 15% by weight ammonium nitrate.
https://sputniknews.com/20220603/anti-russia-sanctions-left-africa-without-access-to-grain-and-fertilizers-senegalese-president-says-1095966996.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/12/1081200023_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c41e443d162e77dde93479aae86f7979.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, russia, fertilizers, financial services
uk, russia, fertilizers, financial services

UK Issues General License Authorizing Financial Services for Supply of Russian Fertilizers

05:00 GMT 10.11.2022
© Sputnik / Varvara Gert'e / Go to the mediabankA tractor fertilizers winter cereals at a collective farm in the Teikovsky district of the Ivanovo region
A tractor fertilizers winter cereals at a collective farm in the Teikovsky district of the Ivanovo region - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2022
© Sputnik / Varvara Gert'e
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The government of the United Kingdom on Wednesday issued a general license that authorized the provision of financial services to people connected with Russia for the delivery of specific Russian fertilizers to third countries.
"The general license permits the provision of financial services and making funds available to a person connected with Russia for the supply or delivery of specified fertilizer goods from Russia to a third country, and making specified fertilizer goods available from Russia to a person in a third country, where they are intended for agricultural use only," the government said on the website.
According to the statement, the license allowed "directly or indirectly making funds available, as otherwise prohibited" by the country's regulations.
Granular potash fertilizer. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.06.2022
Africa
Anti-Russia Sanctions Left Africa Without Access to Grain and Fertilisers, African Union Chief Says
3 June, 11:13 GMT
The license allows the provision of financial services for the delivery of ammonium nitrate, including fertilizers containing more than 15% by weight ammonium nitrate, except for liquid fertilizers and dry fertilizers containing less than 15% by weight ammonium nitrate.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала