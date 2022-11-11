International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20221111/kenyas-government-to-cut-borrowing-because-of-budget-deficit-reduction-plans-1103988603.html
Kenya’s Government to Cut Borrowing Because of Budget Deficit Reduction Plans
Kenya’s Government to Cut Borrowing Because of Budget Deficit Reduction Plans
In this article you will learn why Kenya’s Government wants to reduce budget deficit
2022-11-11T07:39+0000
2022-11-11T07:39+0000
africa
africa
kenya
william ruto
imf
budget
loans
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0a/1103989726_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_020402338d9f5c122a8a1b713b11a00b.jpg
Kenya's government will reduce borrowing to decrease the budget deficit, high-ranking officials from the country said on Thursday.Kenya's Finance Minister Njuguna Ndung'u also spoke about the country’s plans to influence public finances.It was decided to reduce the budget deficit after a staff-level agreement was reached on Tuesday with the International Monetary Fund to provide the country with new financing.An IMF press release states that Kenya will have access to about $433Mln in financing once all stages of the agreement are completed.Loans from the IMF come with stringent conditions, prescribed by the international lender. The conditions are often presented as belt-tightening measures, with the aim to introduce fiscal discipline into the economy by increasing revenues and cutting spending.However, some experts argue that the actual purpose of these loans is to effect major and fundamental neo-liberal policy changes, such as privatization, establishment of free markets and deregulation.In mid-September, the IMF forced Kenya to scrap fuel subsidies, resulting in prices hitting a new record.In October, Kenya's President William Ruto said that the government intends to increase annual revenue collection by a third through expanding the tax base.
https://sputniknews.com/20221106/anti-imf-protests-hit-ghanas-capital-accra-1103830392.html
africa
kenya
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Olga Borodkina
Olga Borodkina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0a/1103989726_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_eaecef2a5bee40a3eb40fb62624fc628.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kenya to borrow less, kenya to decrease borrowing, kenya to reduce budget deficit, kenya to decrease expences, kenya and imf
kenya to borrow less, kenya to decrease borrowing, kenya to reduce budget deficit, kenya to decrease expences, kenya and imf

Kenya’s Government to Cut Borrowing Because of Budget Deficit Reduction Plans

07:39 GMT 11.11.2022
© AP Photo / Brian IngangaKenya's new president William Ruto arrives to be sworn in to office at a ceremony held at Kasarani stadium in Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
Kenya's new president William Ruto arrives to be sworn in to office at a ceremony held at Kasarani stadium in Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2022
© AP Photo / Brian Inganga
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Olga Borodkina
All materialsWrite to the author
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) - with which the Kenyan government is cooperating just now - has form when it comes to insisting that countries which receive a bail-out align their public finances with neo-liberal free-market policies such as eliminating subsidies and regulation and cutting government budgets.
Kenya's government will reduce borrowing to decrease the budget deficit, high-ranking officials from the country said on Thursday.
"We must cut our appetite for borrowing," Ndindi Nyoro, the chairman of parliament's budget panel pointed out.
Kenya's Finance Minister Njuguna Ndung'u also spoke about the country’s plans to influence public finances.
"We intend to contain growth in non-priority expenditure to reduce the fiscal deficit," he said.
It was decided to reduce the budget deficit after a staff-level agreement was reached on Tuesday with the International Monetary Fund to provide the country with new financing.
Police officers stand guard as protesters march during a demonstration on the current Cedi currency depreciation in the history of the country, a hike in fuel prices, and the general economic hardship, and asking Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo and his deputy Mahamudu Bawumia to resign, in Accra, Ghana, on November 5, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2022
Africa
Anti-IMF Protests Hit Ghana's Capital Accra
6 November, 14:01 GMT
An IMF press release states that Kenya will have access to about $433Mln in financing once all stages of the agreement are completed.
Loans from the IMF come with stringent conditions, prescribed by the international lender. The conditions are often presented as belt-tightening measures, with the aim to introduce fiscal discipline into the economy by increasing revenues and cutting spending.
However, some experts argue that the actual purpose of these loans is to effect major and fundamental neo-liberal policy changes, such as privatization, establishment of free markets and deregulation.
In mid-September, the IMF forced Kenya to scrap fuel subsidies, resulting in prices hitting a new record.
In October, Kenya's President William Ruto said that the government intends to increase annual revenue collection by a third through expanding the tax base.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала