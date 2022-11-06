https://sputniknews.com/20221106/anti-imf-protests-hit-ghanas-capital-accra-1103830392.html

Anti-IMF Protests Hit Ghana's Capital Accra

Anti-IMF Protests Hit Ghana's Capital Accra

Ghana is currently living through a tough economic crisis that has already led to a number of protests in June and August. In trying to curb the... 06.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-06T14:01+0000

2022-11-06T14:01+0000

2022-11-06T14:01+0000

africa

africa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/06/1103831422_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_81109575696d748dff700ff282d3799c.jpg

Anti-government and anti-IMF protests hit Ghana's capital Accra on Saturday amid the ongoing economic crisis.The protesters waved placards reading “Poverty is on the rise,” and "No more suffering, new Ghana now.”They also reportedly chanted “Akufo-Addo [the president] must go” and “IMF no”, citing the African country’s government’s ongoing discussions on cooperating with the International Monetary Fund for loans.Shortly before the protests, Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo stated that the country is experiencing its worst-ever economic crisis.This year, Ghana’s currency, the cedi, has fallen by more than 50%, becoming the world's worst-performing currency against the US dollar, with inflation in the country reaching a new high of 37.2%.The country’s government said speculation and illegal forex traders are to blame for the devaluation and pledged to crack down on perpetrators, as well as to implement a range of anti-crisis measures.Despite currently being in a tough situation, Ghana is known as a country rich with gold, oil, manganese and diamonds.The economic crisis is unfolding amidst Ghana's 7-years long cooperation with IMF, which started in 2015, when the organization gave a $918 million loan to the African country.On September 26 – October 7, 2022, Ghana’s authorities and IMF representatives met again to continue talking about future lending arrangements, following the country’s soaring inflation values in August – the highest in decades.Unprecedented inflation and price hikes have made protests in Ghana commonplace in recent months.On August 3, several thousand demonstrators were chanting “Fix the economy” on the capital’s streets, while on June 28-29, protesters demanded better living conditions and fuel price reductions.

https://sputniknews.com/20220926/imf-ghanas-authorities-to-discuss-loans-on-monday-1101218928.html

africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Olga Borodkina

Olga Borodkina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Olga Borodkina

protests in ghana, anti-imf protests in ghana, anti-government protests in ghana, economic crisis in ghana, imf in ghana