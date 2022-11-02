https://sputniknews.com/20221102/imf-high-inequality-food-insecurity-may-cause-social-unrest-in-western-hemisphere-1103088446.html

IMF: High Inequality, Food Insecurity May Cause Social Unrest in Western Hemisphere

IMF: High Inequality, Food Insecurity May Cause Social Unrest in Western Hemisphere

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is of the opinion that high inequality and food insecurity in the Western hemisphere may create... 02.11.2022

"Elevated inequality with greater food insecurity with high energy and food prices create a potential for social unrest," Chalk told reporters.The region is going to face additional challenges in 2023 as economic growth is projected to slow and the situation is expected to be worse than it currently is amid runaway inflation, Chalk said.Earlier on Wednesday, the IMF said in its regional economic outlook that Latin America will face high inflation, which will reach 7.8% by the end of this year and 4.9% by the end of 2023.

