Netizens Raise Eyebrows as Twitter's 'Official' Label Disappears Hours After Launch
© AP Photo / Matt RourkeThis April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia.
© AP Photo / Matt Rourke
Since completing his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, Elon Musk has brought a number of changes to the social media giant. One of the most significant changes is the introduction of the verification fee. On Wednesday, the San Francisco-based company introduced yet another new feature for the platform.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has raised eyebrows online after the social network unveiled an "Official" label for verified accounts held by government organizations, individuals, and prominent figures - only to kill the feature hours later.
After introducing "official" labels on select verified accounts, including on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official handle, the service vanished as quickly as it appeared on the microblogging website.
After introducing "official" labels on select verified accounts, including on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official handle, the service vanished as quickly as it appeared on the microblogging website.
Screenshot of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'official' Twitter profile
Screenshot of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'official' Twitter profile
As the quick disappearance of the service caused confusion among the users, Musk who calls himself "Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator" clarified, "Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works and change what doesn't."
Despite the multi-billionaire's clarification, the netizens were having none of it as they hit out at Musk for his latest attempt to bring a change on Twitter.
"Give me official or I retire," a man said sarcastically.
"How do I know this is the real Elon tweeting this?? Where is your "official" badge?" another asked.
"If you run out of dumb ideas give me a call," a third remarked.
"Why would you keep a 'dumb thing' though?" a fourth quipped.
Despite the multi-billionaire's clarification, the netizens were having none of it as they hit out at Musk for his latest attempt to bring a change on Twitter.
"Give me official or I retire," a man said sarcastically.
"How do I know this is the real Elon tweeting this?? Where is your "official" badge?" another asked.
"If you run out of dumb ideas give me a call," a third remarked.
"Why would you keep a 'dumb thing' though?" a fourth quipped.
Wondering if you saw this video: "What's happening with Elon Musk is a wonderful microcosm to show you how quickly people will abandon what they say is a principle when things aren't going their way." -TrevorNoah— Jerry Avenaim (@avenaim) November 9, 2022
pic.twitter.com/vWg09zgKxF
I just lost my Official status :'( pic.twitter.com/qLdOIAQX09— Ceice (@Ceice) November 9, 2022
Among other things that the world's richest man has done at Twitter was firing nearly half the company workforce last week. Before that Musk had sacked Twitter's previous boss Parag Agrawal and other top executives of the company.