Netizens Raise Eyebrows as Twitter's 'Official' Label Disappears Hours After Launch
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has raised eyebrows online after the social network unveiled an "Official" label for verified accounts held by government organizations, individuals, and prominent figures - only to kill the feature hours later.After introducing "official" labels on select verified accounts, including on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official handle, the service vanished as quickly as it appeared on the microblogging website.As the quick disappearance of the service caused confusion among the users, Musk who calls himself "Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator" clarified, "Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works and change what doesn't."Despite the multi-billionaire's clarification, the netizens were having none of it as they hit out at Musk for his latest attempt to bring a change on Twitter."Give me official or I retire," a man said sarcastically."How do I know this is the real Elon tweeting this?? Where is your "official" badge?" another asked."If you run out of dumb ideas give me a call," a third remarked."Why would you keep a 'dumb thing' though?" a fourth quipped.Among other things that the world's richest man has done at Twitter was firing nearly half the company workforce last week. Before that Musk had sacked Twitter's previous boss Parag Agrawal and other top executives of the company.
Netizens Raise Eyebrows as Twitter's 'Official' Label Disappears Hours After Launch

07:24 GMT 10.11.2022
Pawan Atri
Since completing his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, Elon Musk has brought a number of changes to the social media giant. One of the most significant changes is the introduction of the verification fee. On Wednesday, the San Francisco-based company introduced yet another new feature for the platform.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has raised eyebrows online after the social network unveiled an "Official" label for verified accounts held by government organizations, individuals, and prominent figures - only to kill the feature hours later.

After introducing "official" labels on select verified accounts, including on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official handle, the service vanished as quickly as it appeared on the microblogging website.
As the quick disappearance of the service caused confusion among the users, Musk who calls himself "Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator" clarified, "Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works and change what doesn't."

Despite the multi-billionaire's clarification, the netizens were having none of it as they hit out at Musk for his latest attempt to bring a change on Twitter.

"Give me official or I retire," a man said sarcastically.

"How do I know this is the real Elon tweeting this?? Where is your "official" badge?" another asked.

"If you run out of dumb ideas give me a call," a third remarked.

"Why would you keep a 'dumb thing' though?" a fourth quipped.
Among other things that the world's richest man has done at Twitter was firing nearly half the company workforce last week. Before that Musk had sacked Twitter's previous boss Parag Agrawal and other top executives of the company.
