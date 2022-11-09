https://sputniknews.com/20221109/guarantee-of-scams-indian-pm-modi-takes-dig-at-main-opposition-party-congress-1103927155.html
'Guarantee of Scams': Indian PM Modi Takes Dig at Main Opposition Party Congress
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched an attack on the main opposition party, Congress, saying that it is only associated with "instability," "corruption," and "scams"."Congress is the guarantee of instability, corruption, and scams. Congress can never give a stable government to HP and neither do they want," the prime minister said during a public rally in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district ahead of the state polls on Saturday."They (Congress leaders) think and plan regarding corruption but we work hard for the development of the country," PM Modi added.Modi's harsh remarks about Congress came on the last day of campaigning in the state.In India, political parties are required to conclude their campaigns 48 hours before actual polling takes place.In the last elections in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP won 44 seats, while Congress saw its candidates claiming the poll position in 21 constituencies.Since becoming a state in 1971, Himachal Pradesh has alternated between the BJP and Congress, but the former is looking to break that trend, hoping to ride back to power with the help of PM Modi's popularity.
India's federally governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are in a direct contest in the upcoming polls in Himachal Pradesh (HP). The elections in the northern state are scheduled for November 12, and the results will be out on December 8.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched an attack on the main opposition party, Congress, saying that it is only associated with "instability," "corruption," and "scams".
"Congress
is the guarantee of instability, corruption, and scams. Congress can never give a stable government to HP and neither do they want," the prime minister said during a public rally in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district ahead of the state polls on Saturday.
"They (Congress leaders) think and plan regarding corruption but we work hard for the development of the country," PM Modi added.
Modi's harsh remarks about Congress came on the last day of campaigning in the state.
In India, political parties are required to conclude their campaigns 48 hours before actual polling takes place.
In the last elections in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP won 44 seats, while Congress saw its candidates claiming the poll position in 21 constituencies.
Since becoming a state in 1971, Himachal Pradesh has alternated between the BJP and Congress, but the former is looking to break that trend, hoping to ride back to power with the help of PM Modi's popularity
.